Short-term personal loan applications rose 30% in the run-up to Holi 2026, reflecting a sharp increase in festive borrowing among salaried Indians, according to BharatLoan’s latest Holi 2026 Festive Credit Demand Trends Report.

The digital lending platform said the spike highlights a growing preference for instant credit solutions that help individuals manage seasonal expenses without disturbing their monthly budgets. The data suggests that festive borrowing is becoming more planned and structured, rather than impulsive or emergency-driven.

The average loan ticket size ranged between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000, with borrowers aged 30–35 years emerging as the most active segment. This working demographic appears to be balancing travel, gifting and family celebrations while maintaining financial discipline.

The report also revealed strong demand from non-metro regions. Tier 2 cities accounted for 55.2% of festive credit demand, while Tier 3 cities recorded participation growth of 60.28%. The trend indicates deeper penetration of digital lending platforms in smaller cities and growing comfort among salaried professionals with app-based credit services.

In terms of usage, travel emerged as the top reason for borrowing, as many professionals planned hometown visits and holiday trips around the extended Holi weekend. Gifting and home celebrations were the next most common spending categories, underlining the importance of social and family gatherings during the festival.

Commenting on the findings, Shakti Shekhawat, Business Head at BharatLoan, said festivals like Holi are increasingly being planned financially rather than managed on impulse. He noted that salaried professionals are using short-term digital credit as a tool to enable experiences—such as travel and celebrations—while staying disciplined about repayments.

The report highlights how digital lending platforms, with quick approvals, minimal documentation and faster disbursals, are positioning short-term credit as a financial planning aid instead of just an emergency option.

Overall, the findings suggest that festive periods continue to drive consumption among India’s salaried workforce, with short-term credit playing a growing role in supporting planned and experience-led spending.