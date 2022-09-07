Aadhaar card update: You can check your bank balance using Aadhaar card; here's how

Your Aadhaar card can serve you in many ways. Over the years, the card has become a significant identification tool for users as it carries a number of personal details, like fingerprints, photos, and iris scans. The card is also linked to one's bank accounts, vehicles, driving licenses, insurance plans, and other important services. Based on this feature, individuals can now check their bank balances on their phones even without an internet connection using their Aadhaar cards. The new service is most useful for senior citizens and adults who don’t own a smartphone and have no access to the internet.

To check their salary account details or any bank account balance with an Aadhaar card, one should first link their 12-digit number provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with their bank details and mobile number to avail of the service.

Steps to check bank balance

After linking their Aadhaar card and bank details, one has to dial *99*99*1# from their registered mobile number.

The automated caller will prompt the user to enter the 12-digit number on their Aadhar Card. Following this, one has to enter the Aadhaar number again for verification. Once done, UIDAI will send a flash SMS of the available account balance.

Aadhaar card and services

The facility of checking your bank balance using your Aadhaar cards has many benefits. You can check your balance anywhere even if you aren't near an ATM or bank location or not carrying your ATM card or passbook. Users can also transfer money, seek government aid, or get a PAN card in addition to checking bank account balances, as per news reports.

In the near future, UIDAI will offer doorstep services like updating your Aadhaar information, linking your phone number to your card, updating photographs, and others. This service will eliminate the need for cardholders to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra and stand in long queues to update their cards.