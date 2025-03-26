scorecardresearch
Are banks closed on March 31? Check RBI's order for year-end closure process

March 31 marks the end of the government's financial year, requiring all government revenue, payments, and settlements to be finalized before the start of the new fiscal year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken the decision to cancel the bank holiday originally set for March 31, 2025. This move comes as the central bank aims to ensure that banks across the country remain operational during this critical period for year-end financial transactions. This directive is a response to the need for smooth processing of financial closures, as March 31 marks the end of the fiscal year, which necessitates heightened banking activities such as finalising accounts and financial statements.

As per the holiday schedule, banks in most states will remain closed on March 31, except for Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, in observance of Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr). Stock markets will also be closed on the same day.

This unexpected change in the holiday schedule is aimed at mitigating any potential disruptions that might arise during the crucial year-end closure processes. Financial institutions will now have to adjust their schedules to accommodate this change, ensuring that they can meet the demands of increased transaction volumes and customer needs. The RBI's decision underscores the importance of maintaining operational efficiency during a time that is traditionally associated with high banking activity and significant financial reconciliations.

For the banking sector, this means a shift in operational readiness plans, as banks now need to prepare for a fully operational day on March 31. This includes managing loan settlements, interest calculations, and other financial activities that are typically concluded at the fiscal year-end. The cancellation of the bank holiday allows banks to provide uninterrupted services, ensuring that both institutional and retail customers can process their financial matters effectively without any delay. 

Most Union Territories and states, with the exception of Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, will observe bank closures on April 1 (Tuesday) for the annual account closing as mandated by the RBI.

Published on: Mar 26, 2025, 9:18 PM IST
