HDFC Bank hikes minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts to Rs 25,000

HDFC Bank has announced a steep increase in the minimum balance requirement for its savings accounts, bringing it in line with moves by some other private lenders. Effective August 1, 2025, anyone opening a new savings account in a metro or urban branch will need to maintain a minimum average balance (MAB) of Rs 25,000, more than double the previous requirement of Rs 10,000.

The change affects only new account holders from the effective date, Moneycontrol reported. Customers who already have a savings account with HDFC Bank will continue under the existing rules unless notified otherwise. However, for those opening accounts from August onwards, the bank has made it clear that falling short of the new threshold will result in penalty charges.

New Policy Details

According to the updated terms, accounts must consistently maintain the Rs 25,000 balance. If the average monthly balance slips below this limit, the bank will levy a penalty. For urban and metro branches, the penalty is calculated as 6% of the shortfall or Rs 600, whichever is lower.

Before this revision, HDFC Bank’s MAB requirements stood at:

Rs 10,000 for urban branches

Rs 5,000 for semi-urban branches (average monthly)

Rs 2,500 for rural branches (average quarterly)

These thresholds remain unchanged for now in semi-urban and rural areas, with the latest revision applying specifically to new accounts in metro and urban locations.

Classic account holders

HDFC Bank offers separate balance requirements for its “Classic” customers. To qualify, one must meet at least one of these criteria:

Maintain an average monthly savings account balance of Rs 1 lakh, or

Maintain an average quarterly current account balance of Rs 2 lakh, or

For salaried customers, have a monthly net salary credit of ₹1 lakh or above in an HDFC Bank corporate salary account.

Industry context

HDFC Bank’s move comes amid a growing divide in the banking sector over MAB policies. Public sector banks like SBI, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank have scrapped minimum balance requirements for regular savings accounts, eliminating penalties for non-maintenance. In contrast, private banks still enforce such rules.

ICICI Bank has implemented one of the most aggressive increases, raising the MAB for new savings accounts in metro and urban branches to Rs 50,000, effective the same day as HDFC’s policy change — August 1, 2025. This is a five-fold jump from its earlier requirement of Rs 10,000.

For ICICI Bank customers in semi-urban areas, the new MAB is Rs 25,000, while rural customers must maintain at least ₹10,000. Similar to HDFC, ICICI imposes a penalty of 6% of the shortfall or Rs 500, whichever is lower, if the required balance is not maintained. Notably, ICICI’s revised requirement applies only to accounts opened after August 1, with existing customers continuing under previous rules.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Classic Savings Account requires an average monthly balance (AMB) of Rs 10,000, with a 6% shortfall penalty capped at Rs 500 per month. YES Bank’s PRO Plus and Essence Savings Accounts mandate a Rs 25,000 AMB, while the PRO Max Savings Account has a higher Rs 50,000 requirement. AMB is calculated by averaging daily closing balances over a month, and shortfalls can attract charges, depending on the account type and services.