HDFC Bank revises lounge access rules on Tata Neu Infinity card starting June 10; check details

HDFC Bank is set to implement a revised lounge access policy for its Tata Neu Infinity credit cardholders starting June 10, 2025. Under the new rules, domestic lounge access will no longer be directly available via card swipes. Instead, cardholders must earn lounge vouchers by meeting a quarterly spending milestone of Rs 50,000. These changes aim to enhance the user experience by encouraging increased spending and utilisation of the card's benefits.

The bank's policy stipulates that cardholders can receive up to eight complimentary domestic lounge vouchers annually, with a limit of two per calendar quarter. Vouchers are issued as a reward for reaching the spending threshold and are communicated through SMS and email notifications. Once notified, cardholders can claim and use the vouchers within the specified time frames. This voucher system replaces the previous instant swipe access at lounge facilities.

International lounge access remains available through the Priority Pass programme, offering four complimentary visits each year. This benefit is accessible to both RuPay and Visa cardholders, although RuPay users will incur an additional charge of $3.25 per visit. This international lounge feature caters to frequent travellers who use the Tata Neu Infinity card.

Once you qualify, you'll get an SMS/email from HDFC Bank. Visit the provided link, log in with your registered mobile number, and claim your voucher within 120 days.

To easily view your spending and determine if you are eligible for lounge access benefits in the current quarter, follow these steps after June 10, 2025:

Log in to HDFC Bank NetBanking or MobileBanking App.

Navigate to the credit card section.

Select your Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Click on Redeem Reward Points to access the Rewards Portal.

In the Rewards Portal, navigate to MyReward > Spend Promo Details to check your spending and qualification status.

Claimed lounge vouchers can be used at eligible domestic lounges within 180 days from the date of issuance.

Other features

Among the card's other features, rewards are offered in the form of NeuCoins. Non-EMI spending on the Tata Neu platform and Tata Brand partners yields 5% in NeuCoins, while non-Tata or EMI-based transactions earn 1.5%. Additionally, an extra 5% in NeuCoins is provided for purchases made on the Tata Neu website or app, enhancing the card's value proposition for loyal users.

Cardholders also benefit from substantial insurance coverage, including up to Rs.9 lakh in Lost Card Liability Cover, Rs.15 lakh for emergency overseas hospitalisation, and an impressive Rs.1 crore for accidental death cover. These provisions offer significant peace of mind to users, safeguarding them against unforeseen events.

The card's welcome offer includes an incentive of 1,499 NeuCoins for completing the first transaction within 30 days of issuance. This initial bonus encourages early card engagement and usage. Furthermore, the renewal fee is waived if spending exceeds Rs.3 lakh before the renewal date, providing additional cost savings for frequent users.

Additionally, the card waives a 1% fuel surcharge for transactions between Rs.400 and Rs.5,000 at fuel stations across India, with a maximum waiver of Rs.500 per billing cycle. This feature is a practical benefit for cardholders who regularly purchase fuel.