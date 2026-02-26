HDFC tightens Infinia norms: Infinia cardholders must spend Rs 18 lakh or hold Rs 50 lakh to retain benefits

HDFC Bank has notified Infinia credit card holders of revised criteria for continued access to its exclusive Infinia Experience programme. Customers are now required to meet significantly higher thresholds either in annual spending or in relationship value to maintain premium privileges. The bank communicated these changes via email, although it has not specified when the new rules will become effective. The latest move is aimed at tightening eligibility, making it more challenging for cardholders to retain the benefits associated with the bank’s flagship credit card offering.

According to the recent communication, Infinia cardholders must now fulfil one of two conditions within a financial year to retain their premium status. Either they must spend a minimum of Rs 18 lakh annually on their card—this includes both primary and add-on cards—or they must maintain a relationship value (RLV) of Rs 50 lakh with HDFC Bank. The relationship value is defined as the combined average monthly balance across savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits with the bank.

Previously, HDFC Bank’s website stated that customers were only required to spend Rs 10 lakh or more in a year before the renewal date to qualify for a waiver of the renewal fee, which stands at Rs 12,500. The sharp increase in the spending threshold, as well as the substantial rise in RLV requirements, sets a higher bar for those seeking to avoid annual fees and maintain access to exclusive benefits.

The changes mean that only those who either spend heavily on their Infinia card or maintain significant deposits with HDFC Bank will continue to be eligible for the card’s premium privileges. For cardholders who are unable to meet either of the new minimums, there is a risk of being downgraded or losing access to certain high-end features tied to the Infinia Experience programme.

For new applicants, the HDFC Bank Infinia Metal Credit Card remains available by invitation only. The bank reviews individual eligibility and notifies qualifying customers directly. The card is not free, carrying both a joining fee and an annual renewal fee of Rs 12,500 each, plus applicable taxes.

The Infinia Metal Credit Card offers several benefits, including five reward points for every Rs 150 spent, unlimited airport lounge access, and a complimentary Club Marriott membership for the first year. Additionally, upon card activation and fee realisation, cardholders receive 12,500 reward points.

Limits on reward point redemption apply. Cardholders can redeem a maximum of 2 lakh reward points in a statement cycle. For flights, hotel bookings, and airmiles, redemption is capped at 1.5 lakh points per month. When purchasing Apple products and Tanishq vouchers, reward points may cover up to 70% of the total bill value, with the remainder payable by credit card.