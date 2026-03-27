How difficult is it to close a vehicle loan in India? Expert highlights new digital changes

Anyone who has tried to close a vehicle loan in India knows the frustration that often begins after the final payment is made. According to Sahil Kini, co-founder of fintech infrastructure firm Setu, the real ordeal usually starts when borrowers try to remove the bank’s hypothecation from their vehicle’s registration certificate (RC), even though the loan has already been fully repaid.

Advertisement

Kini pointed out that despite clearing every rupee of the loan, the RC continues to show the lender’s name, forcing the vehicle owner to go through a separate and time-consuming process. Borrowers typically have to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank, submit Form 35, visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO), and then wait for days or even weeks for the records to be updated. In many cases, this becomes a problem when the owner wants to sell the vehicle or transfer ownership, as the RC still reflects an active loan.

He described this gap between loan closure and RC update as a classic example of last-mile friction in India’s financial system — a problem that digital public infrastructure should ideally eliminate. Both the bank and the borrower already know the loan has been repaid, but the official vehicle records often take weeks to reflect the change, leading to unnecessary paperwork and repeated visits to government offices.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Nearly 90% of retail traders lose money in stock market due to leverage, behaviour, structure: Analyst

Kini said the latest integration under the Reserve Bank of India’s Unified Lending Interface (ULI) aims to remove this problem by directly connecting lenders with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ VAHAN vehicle database. Through this system, once a loan is closed, the lender can update the status digitally, and the hypothecation can be removed automatically without requiring manual applications or physical visits to the RTO.

Under the new mechanism, the lender sends a digital confirmation to the VAHAN system after the loan is repaid. The vehicle record is then updated automatically, and the owner receives an SMS confirming that the hypothecation has been removed. What earlier took weeks of follow-ups can now be completed without paperwork.

Advertisement

The system has already gone live with lenders such as State Bank of India, Cholamandalam, Shriram Finance, and Sundaram Finance, and more banks and NBFCs are expected to be added in phases. Officials believe that once the rollout is complete, the change will benefit millions of vehicle owners who take loans every year.

MUST READ: Relying only on bank fixed deposits? You may be missing safer options with higher returns

The reform has been introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to reduce paperwork and improve coordination between lenders and government databases. Earlier, even after a loan was closed, the process depended heavily on manual verification, which often caused delays and confusion. The new framework allows secure, real-time data sharing between financial institutions and the VAHAN platform, making the process faster and more transparent.

Kini said the change shows how digital infrastructure can go beyond loan approvals and improve the entire lifecycle of lending, including the often-ignored stage after repayment. By allowing government systems and lenders to communicate directly, the new integration removes unnecessary friction and makes a routine financial task far simpler for citizens.