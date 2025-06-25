Gamechanger for NRIs: IDFC First Bank launches UPI on international numbers; check details

IDFC First Bank has announced a significant development for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) by enabling UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions using international mobile numbers. The service, effective from June 25, 2025, allows NRI customers to link their NRE or NRO accounts to UPI-enabled apps like Google Pay without needing an Indian SIM card. This new offering is accessible in 12 countries, including Australia, the UK, and the USA, facilitating free UPI transactions within India.

The initiative is designed to simplify financial management for NRIs, ensuring they can efficiently conduct transactions related to their India-based accounts. The service offers instant money transfers, bill payments, and peer-to-peer payments using UPI IDs or QR codes, all without incurring transaction fees. It ensures that users are not subjected to foreign exchange fees, providing a secure and reliable platform that supports INR-denominated transactions within India.

Ashish Singh, Head of Retail Liabilities at IDFC First Bank, highlighted the bank's commitment to easing banking access for its global clientele. "Our vision has always been to simplify and enhance banking, making it accessible no matter where our customers are located. The launch of UPI services on international mobile numbers is a testament to our commitment to innovation and catering to the unique needs of the NRI diaspora," he remarked, underscoring the bank's innovative approach to addressing NRI needs.

Setting up this UPI facility through international numbers is straightforward. Users need to log into the IDFC First Bank mobile app, link their NRE or NRO account, and create a UPI ID to begin transactions. This process allows customers living in various parts of the world, such as those in Dubai using Etisalat or Du SIMs, to seamlessly manage their financial activities in India through platforms like Google Pay.

This feature positions IDFC First Bank favourably in the competitive banking sector, particularly among rival banks like State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, which also offer NRI banking services but do not yet provide UPI accessibility through international numbers. As the banking market continues to evolve, this step by IDFC First Bank signifies a strategic move to enhance customer experience and broaden its service offerings to the NRI community worldwide.

Moreover, the bank's initiative reflects a growing trend in the financial sector to embrace digital solutions that cater to the needs of a globalized clientele. By eliminating the need for an Indian SIM card, IDFC First Bank not only simplifies the process but also removes a significant barrier for NRIs who wish to maintain financial ties with India. This move is expected to encourage more NRIs to engage with the Indian economy, thereby strengthening their financial connections back home.