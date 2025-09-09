NPCI to increase UPI transaction limits for high-value payments from Sept 15; check updated limits

In a major move to facilitate high-value digital payments, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced an increase in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction limits for several categories, effective from September 15, 2025. The changes will allow individuals and businesses to make larger payments in areas such as insurance premiums, capital markets, credit card bills, travel, and government-related transactions.

Under the new framework, the per-transaction limit for categories aligned with tax payments and other high-value transactions has been raised to Rs 5 lakh, while the daily aggregate limit for most of these categories has been increased up to Rs 10 lakh, depending on the category. This initiative is aimed at supporting the growing adoption of UPI as a preferred payment method across India.

NPCI stated: “With UPI emerging as the preferred payment mode, there is increasing market demand to extend higher per-transaction limits for additional categories of transactions. This step ensures seamless processing of large-value payments for individuals and businesses alike.”

The enhanced limits will cover key areas including:

Capital Markets & Investments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Insurance Payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Transactions: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Travel Payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 10 lakh daily

Credit Card Payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 6 lakh daily

Collections & Business/Merchant Payments: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, with no daily cap for business payments

Jewellery Purchases: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 6 lakh daily

Foreign Exchange Retail via BBPS: Rs 5 lakh per transaction and daily

Digital Account Opening & Initial Funding: Rs 5 lakh per transaction, Rs 2 lakh daily for initial funding

However, peer-to-peer (P2P) UPI transactions will continue to follow existing limits, and standard UPI payments will remain capped at Rs 1 lakh per transaction.

The announcement was also highlighted on BHIM’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, which noted, “Effective from 15th September, make high-value payments seamlessly with UPI! The transaction limit has been increased to Rs 10 lakh within 24 hours for categories like insurance premiums and capital markets, making large payments faster and easier than ever.”

Developed by NPCI and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI operates on the IMPS infrastructure, enabling instant fund transfers between any two bank accounts. The latest changes are expected to enhance the utility of UPI for high-value transactions, supporting India’s ongoing shift toward a digital-first economy.

With this move, users can now confidently handle larger payments without relying on multiple transactions or alternate banking channels, marking another step forward in India’s digital payments ecosystem.