SBI Card to discontinue complimentary air accident insurance on several co-branded credit cards

SBI Card has announced that it will discontinue the complimentary air accident insurance cover of up to ₹1 crore on several co-branded credit card variants starting August 11, 2025. The benefit, once considered a major perk on select premium cards, is being withdrawn for multiple partnerships with both public and private sector banks.
Who will be affected?
The upcoming changes will impact customers holding co-branded ELITE and PRIME variants offered in collaboration with banks such as UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank (KVB), and others. These cards previously came with free air accident insurance coverage of ₹1 crore or ₹50 lakh, depending on the variant.
Cards losing Rs 1 crore air accident insurance cover:
UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE
Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE
PSB SBI Card ELITE
Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE
Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) SBI Card ELITE
KVB SBI Signature Card
Cards losing Rs 50 lakh cover:
UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME
Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME
PSB SBI Card PRIME
KVB SBI Card PRIME
KVB SBI Platinum Credit Card
South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME
South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
Karnataka Bank SBI Card PRIME
Karnataka Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
City Union Bank SBI Card PRIME
Allahabad Bank SBI Card PRIME
UBI SBI Platinum Credit Card
OBC SBI Visa Platinum Card
Federal Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card
Bank of Maharashtra SBI Platinum Credit Card
These insurance covers were available without any separate enrollment or payment and were automatically bundled with the credit card.
What has already changed
This move follows SBI Card’s earlier decision in July 2025 to withdraw air accident insurance from its own premium offerings. The discontinued variants include:
SBI Card ELITE
SBI Card Miles ELITE
SBI Card Miles PRIME
SBI Card PRIME
SBI Card Pulse
As of July 15, customers holding these cards are no longer eligible for the ₹1 crore or ₹50 lakh air accident insurance cover.
What Should Cardholders Do?
With these benefits being withdrawn, cardholders who relied on the complimentary air travel accident cover should consider purchasing standalone travel or personal accident insurance to ensure they remain protected during air travel.
It’s also advisable to:
Review your credit card’s updated terms and conditions
Reach out to SBI Card customer care for detailed clarification
Evaluate whether the affected credit card still meets your protection and benefit needs
These changes highlight the importance of regularly reviewing credit card benefits, especially when they are tied to crucial financial protections like insurance.