SBI credit card users report incorrect overdue tag on July bills, claim CIBIL scores dropped by up to 70 points

Several SBI Card customers have alleged that their July credit card bills were incorrectly reported as overdue despite making payments on time or even before the due date. The issue, which has surfaced across social media platforms over the past few days, has sparked concerns among cardholders who claim the erroneous reporting has resulted in a sharp fall in their CIBIL scores.

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Posts shared by customers on X suggest the issue may have affected even those whose payment due dates had not yet arrived. Some users claimed that while their credit card bill was still within the payment window, their credit reports were already reflecting the minimum amount due as "overdue." In other cases, customers who had already paid their dues alleged that their accounts were still marked as overdue in their credit reports.

Several users have shared screenshots of their credit reports showing SBI Card accounts tagged as overdue despite no missed payment. Many claimed the incorrect reporting caused their CIBIL scores to decline by 50 to 70 points, prompting concerns about the potential impact on future loan and credit card applications.

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Credit card educator Ravi Maheshwari (@CreditCardsInd) also flagged the issue on X, urging SBI Card holders to check their CIBIL reports immediately. In his post, he alleged that SBI Cards had "wrongly reported July bills as overdue" and advised affected customers to email the SBI Card nodal officer with their credit card statements and payment proof to seek a correction.

🚨 SBI Credit Card Holders- Check CIBIL report NOW!



SBI Cards wrongly reported July bills as OVERDUE



→ Many seeing 50-70+ point drops



If affected, mail nodal officer immediately: nodalofficer@sbicard.com with statements + proof.



Tag others. Let’s get this fixed fast!… pic.twitter.com/CK3xonIWHN — Ravi Maheshwari (@CreditCardsInd) July 12, 2026

Another social media user, Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka), also warned cardholders to review their credit reports after receiving multiple complaints from users claiming their credit scores had fallen because of an apparent reporting mismatch. However, in a follow-up post, he clarified that after checking his own report, he found that his credit score remained unaffected.

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Alert 🔔 - Holding an SBI Credit card 💳 ??



Check your CIBIL score once ‼️



Many users have reported that SBI Credit cards have incorrectly reported the overdue to CIBIL. Several users claimed to have seen a 50-60 point drop in their CIBIL scores



Check now and confirm, write to… — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) July 13, 2026

An incorrect overdue entry in a credit report can have significant consequences for borrowers. Banks and non-banking financial companies use credit scores as one of the key parameters while assessing applications for personal loans, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Even a temporary drop in a credit score due to inaccurate reporting may affect a customer's borrowing eligibility or the interest rate offered by lenders, although the actual impact varies depending on an individual's repayment history, credit utilisation and overall credit profile.

Customers discussing the issue online have advised affected users to immediately review their latest CIBIL reports, compare them with their SBI Card statements and retain payment acknowledgements, bank transaction records and billing statements. If an incorrect overdue remark is found, they recommend raising a complaint with SBI Card and, if required, disputing the entry with the concerned credit bureau for rectification.

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As of now, SBI Card has not publicly responded to the allegations circulating on social media, and it remains unclear whether the issue is widespread or limited to a specific set of accounts.