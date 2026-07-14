Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
banking
SBI credit card users report incorrect overdue tag on July bills, claim CIBIL scores dropped by up to 70 points

SBI credit card users report incorrect overdue tag on July bills, claim CIBIL scores dropped by up to 70 points

Posts shared by customers on X suggest the issue may have affected even those whose payment due dates had not yet arrived. Some users claimed that while their credit card bill was still within the payment window, their credit reports were already reflecting the minimum amount due as "overdue."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 3:21 PM IST
SBI credit card users report incorrect overdue tag on July bills, claim CIBIL scores dropped by up to 70 pointsTill May, SBI Cards emerged as the top card issuer, adding 1,81,851 net new cards — its strongest monthly performance in the recent series — overtaking ICICI Bank which had topped the chart in April.

Several SBI Card customers have alleged that their July credit card bills were incorrectly reported as overdue despite making payments on time or even before the due date. The issue, which has surfaced across social media platforms over the past few days, has sparked concerns among cardholders who claim the erroneous reporting has resulted in a sharp fall in their CIBIL scores.

Advertisement

Posts shared by customers on X suggest the issue may have affected even those whose payment due dates had not yet arrived. Some users claimed that while their credit card bill was still within the payment window, their credit reports were already reflecting the minimum amount due as "overdue." In other cases, customers who had already paid their dues alleged that their accounts were still marked as overdue in their credit reports.

Several users have shared screenshots of their credit reports showing SBI Card accounts tagged as overdue despite no missed payment. Many claimed the incorrect reporting caused their CIBIL scores to decline by 50 to 70 points, prompting concerns about the potential impact on future loan and credit card applications.

Advertisement

Credit card educator Ravi Maheshwari (@CreditCardsInd) also flagged the issue on X, urging SBI Card holders to check their CIBIL reports immediately. In his post, he alleged that SBI Cards had "wrongly reported July bills as overdue" and advised affected customers to email the SBI Card nodal officer with their credit card statements and payment proof to seek a correction.

Another social media user, Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka), also warned cardholders to review their credit reports after receiving multiple complaints from users claiming their credit scores had fallen because of an apparent reporting mismatch. However, in a follow-up post, he clarified that after checking his own report, he found that his credit score remained unaffected.

Advertisement

An incorrect overdue entry in a credit report can have significant consequences for borrowers. Banks and non-banking financial companies use credit scores as one of the key parameters while assessing applications for personal loans, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Even a temporary drop in a credit score due to inaccurate reporting may affect a customer's borrowing eligibility or the interest rate offered by lenders, although the actual impact varies depending on an individual's repayment history, credit utilisation and overall credit profile.

Customers discussing the issue online have advised affected users to immediately review their latest CIBIL reports, compare them with their SBI Card statements and retain payment acknowledgements, bank transaction records and billing statements. If an incorrect overdue remark is found, they recommend raising a complaint with SBI Card and, if required, disputing the entry with the concerned credit bureau for rectification.

Advertisement

As of now, SBI Card has not publicly responded to the allegations circulating on social media, and it remains unclear whether the issue is widespread or limited to a specific set of accounts. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today