SBI online banking services: Mobile banking and ATM services disrupted till this time

The State Bank of India (SBI) has notified customers that certain banking services will be temporarily unavailable on April 1, 2025, due to the bank's Annual Closing activities. This scheduled downtime is crucial for finalizing financial records, reconciling accounts, and ensuring a smooth transition into the new financial year. Customers are advised to plan their transactions accordingly to prevent any inconvenience. The announcement was made by SBI on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Based on information provided on the SBI website, certain services such as Internet Banking, Retail, Merchant, Yono Lite, CINB, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, and UPI will not be accessible between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM IST on April 1, 2025, due to Annual Closing activities. However, UPI Lite and ATM services will remain available during this period.

The social media post stated: "Due to Annual Closing activity, the services of Internet Banking, Retail, Merchant, Yono Lite, CINB, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, UPI will not be available tentatively between 13:00 Hrs IST and 16:00 Hrs IST on 1st April 2025. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available."

Based on data from Downdetector, there has been a notable increase in complaints concerning SBI's mobile banking within the past few hours, peaking around 1:36 pm today.

As per Downdetector's website, approximately 64% of the complaints were linked to mobile banking issues, with 33% specifically related to fund transfer problems and 3% pertaining to ATM services.

The bank asked its customers to consider using alternative bank accounts for smoother payment transactions. If UPI lite is accessible, it can be utilised for small transactions without requiring a UPI PIN. Additionally, ATM-cum-debit cards are an option for making payments.

On April 1, 2025, the commencement of the new financial year in India signifies a time for banks to finalize their books, prepare financial reports, conduct audits, and update interest rates and loan balances for the upcoming fiscal year.

During this period, both public and private sector banks undergo this closure process. While bank employees are diligently working on reconciling accounts and audits, customers may not be able to conduct transactions at physical branches.