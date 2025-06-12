Scapia unveils India’s first dual-network credit card with UPI, Visa, and RuPay in one

Scapia, in collaboration with Federal Bank, has introduced a new credit card that combines the functionalities of RuPay and Visa networks, alongside UPI payment capabilities, marking a significant step in integrated payment solutions. This dual-network credit card aims to streamline transactions, offering users a unified platform for managing both credit and UPI spends with a single statement. The card's introduction is set to reshape payment habits by providing a convenient and comprehensive financial tool for consumers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Scapia Federal Credit Card offers multiple benefits, including zero foreign exchange markup on international transactions, unlimited domestic lounge access, and rewards on every eligible purchase. These features are designed to attract frequent travelers and tech-savvy users who frequently book flights, hotels, and other travel-related services. By combining the power of Visa and the innovation of RuPay on UPI, Scapia claims to deliver a seamless and secure payment experience across global and local platforms.

"By bringing together the reach of Visa, the innovation of RuPay on UPI, and the trust of Federal Bank, we have built a product that’s frictionless, borderless, and future-ready. Whether you are paying for your next coffee or your trip to the next continent, this card does it all — seamlessly, securely, and with unmatched rewards," said Anil Goteti, Founder and CEO of Scapia. This statement highlights the card's potential to simplify and enhance the payment experience for users, promoting its versatility as a single-card solution.

Advertisement

The development of this credit card aligns with broader industry trends towards integrating multiple payment solutions into cohesive, user-friendly offerings. "Designed to replace the clutter of multiple cards, wallets, and apps, the Scapia Federal Credit Card delivers a smarter, unified way to spend — whether for everyday essentials or vacations. With this launch, Scapia and Federal Bank are not just introducing a card —they are reimagining how India pays by blending the power of credit, UPI, and travel into a single, future-ready solution," read the release. This move reflects the industry's focus on innovation and adaptability in response to changing market demands.

The Scapia app has also received a summer update, enhancing its features to include smart train bookings and map-based hotel searches. Special fares for students and senior citizens have been introduced, further broadening the card's appeal. These updates underscore Scapia's commitment to offering comprehensive travel and payment services that cater to a diverse range of users, enhancing both domestic and international travel experiences.

Advertisement

Frequent travelers, UPI enthusiasts, and busy professionals looking for a comprehensive financial tool may find the Scapia Federal Credit Card particularly attractive. Its ability to support multiple transaction types through a single interface is expected to gain traction among users seeking convenience and efficiency in their financial dealings. The card's launch signifies a step towards more integrated and flexible payment solutions in the Indian market, offering a seamless experience that meets diverse needs.