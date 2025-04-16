SBI Card, India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, has partnered with Tata Digital to launch the Tata Neu SBI Card. This collaboration introduces a co-branded credit card available in two variants: Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card and Tata Neu Plus SBI Card. Both cards aim to offer a premium shopping experience by providing rewards in the form of NeuCoins. Cardholders can earn up to 10% rewards on the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card and up to 7% on the Tata Neu Plus SBI Card. These rewards are redeemable through the Tata Neu app, addressing diverse lifestyle needs such as groceries, travel, and fashion.

The new co-branded card provides attractive benefits for everyday spending. Cardholders can receive up to 1.5% back on UPI transactions with the RuPay variant and up to 5% on bill payments made through Tata Neu.

The application process is convenient, as customers can apply digitally via SBI Card SPRINT or offline at select Croma stores. Both card variants carry a joining and annual renewal fee, with the Tata Neu Infinity SBI Card priced at Rs 1,499 and the Tata Neu Plus SBI Card at Rs 499, plus applicable taxes.

In addition to rewards, the Tata Neu SBI Card offers complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges, enhancing the overall premium experience. The cards support spend-based annual fee reversal, allowing cardholders to waive the fee by reaching specific spend thresholds.

For instance, Tata Neu Plus SBI Cardholders can reverse the annual fee with a yearly spend of Rs 100,000, while Tata Neu Infinity SBI Cardholders need to spend Rs 300,000. The collaboration between SBI Card and Tata Digital highlights their commitment to providing value-driven products for Indian consumers.

Feature Tata Neu Plus SBI Credit Card Tata Neu Infinity SBI Credit Card Joining Benefit 499 NeuCoins on 1st year annual fee; credited to NeuPass account 1499 NeuCoins on 1st year annual fee; credited to NeuPass account Accelerated Rewards 2% NeuCoins on non-EMI spends at Tata Neu and Tata partner brands 5% NeuCoins on non-EMI spends at Tata Neu and Tata partner brands Base Rewards 1% NeuCoins on non-Tata & UPI spends 1.5% NeuCoins on non-Tata & UPI spends Partner Brands Air India & Air India Express, Big Basket, Tata CLiQ, Taj Hotels, Tata 1MG, Titan, Tanishq, Croma, Westside, Qmin Spend-Based Annual Fee Reversal ₹1,00,000 spend in previous year ₹3,00,000 spend in previous year Forex Markup 3.5% 1.99% Fuel Surcharge Waiver 1% waiver, max ₹250 per statement cycle 1% waiver, max ₹500 per statement cycle Domestic Lounge Access 4 per year (1 per quarter) on ₹50,000 spend in previous quarter 8 per year (2 per quarter) on ₹75,000 spend in previous quarter International Lounge Access Not available 4 per year (1 per quarter) Tata Neu Pass Benefit Additional 5% NeuCoins on select Tata Neu app/website categories Additional 5% NeuCoins on select Tata Neu app/website categories

"In today’s era, with evolving preferences, lifestyle needs of consumers have become more diverse. We are delighted to partner with Tata Digital to enhance the lifestyle experiences of our customers. Our partnership is a testament to our commitment to offer customer-centric products that deliver the best-in-class value. The Tata Neu SBI Card is designed to offer a holistic experience that adds value in each transaction, elevating the shopping experience with a blend of unparalleled benefits and seamless convenience. The card is a significant addition to our robust co-brand card portfolio," said Salila Pande, MD & CEO of SBI Card.

Naveen Tahilyani, MD & CEO of Tata Digital, added: "The Tata Neu Card, in partnership with SBI Card, reflects our vision and reaffirms our commitment to offer seamless, rewarding experiences to the modern Indian consumer. It brings together the power of trusted brands to deliver real value and reimagine how India experiences loyalty and credit." These statements underline the strategic approach of both companies to meet evolving consumer demands through innovation and collaboration.