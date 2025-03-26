UPI services down across India, payment disruption reported; what to do if your UPI payment is stuck?

Numerous users across the country experienced disruptions in Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services across various apps. According to DownDetector, there were a total of 2,750 complaints regarding the UPI issue as of 7:50 pm. Major digital payment platforms such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe are reporting widespread issues, leaving millions unable to complete transactions.

Among these, Google Pay users accounted for 296 complaints, while Paytm app had 119 reported complaints. Additionally, 376 users reported experiencing outages on the State Bank of India platform. The majority of SBI users highlighted issues with funds transfer and online banking services.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the UPI infrastructure, is actively working to address these service interruptions. However, no specific timeline has been announced for restoring full functionality.

If your UPI payment is stuck, here are the steps you should take:

Wait for 48 hours. Your bank needs time to update the final status of the payment. During this period, the payment may be resolved automatically.

Check the transaction status in your UPI app's history section after 48 hours. The status will be updated as either successful or failed.

If the payment is marked as successful, the amount will be deposited into the receiver's account. If it's marked as failed, you should receive a refund within 3 to 5 days from the payment date.

If you don't receive a refund or status update after 5-7 working days, contact your bank's customer support. Provide them with the transaction details for quick resolution.

In case the issue persists, you can reach out to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) helpdesk for further assistance.

Remember, your money is safe with the bank and will either reach the receiver's account or be returned to you based on the final payment status. It's important to remain patient during this process and avoid making multiple retry attempts quickly, as it may trigger fraud prevention measures.

To check the status of a pending UPI payment, follow these steps:

Open your UPI app: Launch the UPI application you used to initiate the transaction (e.g., Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, or your bank's UPI app).

Navigate to transaction history: Look for a section labeled "Transaction History," "Recent Transactions," or something similar.

Locate the specific transaction: Find the pending payment in your list of recent transactions.

Check the status: The transaction should display its current status, such as "Pending," "Processing," or "Completed".

Refresh the app: If the status hasn't updated, try refreshing the app or closing and reopening it.

Contact the recipient: If the status is still unclear, reach out to the person or merchant you sent the payment to and ask if they've received it.

Wait for 24-48 hours: Sometimes, it may take up to 48 hours for a transaction to be fully processed and reflect the correct status.

Check your bank statement: Log into your online banking portal or check your bank statement to see if the amount has been debited.

Contact customer support: If the payment status remains unclear after 48 hours, contact your bank or the UPI app's customer support for assistance.

Remember, most UPI transactions are instant, but occasional delays can occur due to technical issues or bank processing times. If a payment fails, the amount is typically refunded to your account within 3-5 working days.

As digital payments form the backbone of India's financial transactions, the outage underscores the critical need for a robust digital infrastructure. With India's push towards a cashless economy, ensuring the reliability and stability of payment systems is becoming increasingly vital, affecting both urban and rural users who are rapidly adopting these technologies.