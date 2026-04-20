You can now check your CIBIL score on BHIM app: Here's how

Users of the BHIM Payments App can now access their CIBIL Score and credit report directly within the platform, following a new integration announced on Monday.

TransUnion CIBIL said it has integrated its consumer CIBIL Score and Credit Information Report (CIR) into the BHIM app, developed by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), allowing users to securely view and track their credit information.

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The feature follows a consent-based model, with credit data accessible only after user approval, in line with regulatory guidelines.

The integration places credit awareness alongside routine financial transactions on the app, which is widely used for digital payments across India.

The BHIM app already offers features such as expense splitting, family mode, spending analytics, and reminders. With the addition of the CIBIL Score, users can now also monitor their credit profile within the same interface.

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The app supports more than 15 Indian languages and is designed for users across urban, rural, and semi-urban regions.

Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, said the BHIM Payments App will enable CIBIL Score and Credit Information Report to be easily accessible to its millions of users.

"As India moves from a largely transactional approach towards credit to a more carefully planned one, this is an important step in our consumer awareness journey. It supports the development of a better informed, empowered, and inclusive credit environment, in keeping with our purpose of driving ‘Information for Good’."

Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO of NPCI BHIM Services Ltd, said: "BHIM Payments App has been built with a clear focus on simplicity and user control. Through our collaboration with TransUnion CIBIL, we are extending this approach to credit awareness, enabling users to access their CIBIL Score easily within the BHIM App. This is a step towards helping users make more informed financial decisions as part of their everyday journeys."

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How to access the CIBIL score on BHIM app

Step 1: Go to Financial Services, click on the option (Free CIBIL Score)

Step 2: Enter PAN Card Number, First Name as per PAN Card, and Last Name as per PAN Card. Accept the terms and conditions and click Proceed

Step 3: The CIBIL Score will then appear on the screen

