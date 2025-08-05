Your 'free' 45-day credit might be the most expensive loan you didn't notice; here's how

The allure of credit card grace periods is hard to resist — spend now, pay later, and enjoy up to 45 interest-free days. But for many unsuspecting users, this supposed perk can turn into a financial trap that quietly racks up expensive debt. "Most people think they're using the bank’s money for free for 45 days," says CA Abhishek Walia, a seasoned chartered accountant and financial educator. "But what they don’t realize is that this grace period only applies under one strict condition: full payment of the total due by the due date."

Here’s where the catch lies. Even if you fall short of the total due by just Rs 1, your entire spending for the month becomes interest-bearing, not just the unpaid amount. This means the grace period vanishes retroactively.

Consider this scenario:

You spend Rs 60,000 on Day 1 of your billing cycle. The due date arrives, and you pay Rs 58,000. That Rs 2,000 shortfall? It doesn’t just trigger interest on Rs 2,000. It triggers interest on the full Rs 60,000, calculated from the date of each transaction. That’s an effective interest rate of 36% to 42% per annum, compounded monthly.

"This is where most people get caught," Walia explains. "They think they’re fine as long as they’re paying something. But unless it’s the full amount, the bank treats it as if you carried the entire balance forward."

The confusion is compounded by another common pitfall: the minimum amount due. Credit card companies prominently display this smaller figure, often just 5% of the total bill. Many users assume paying this keeps them safe from penalties. It doesn't.

"Autopaying the minimum due is the perfect trap," warns Walia. "It keeps your account in good standing, so you don’t get a late fee. But interest continues to compound quietly in the background."

Credit cards are not inherently bad — they offer convenience, rewards, and liquidity. But they are tools engineered for profit. The business model counts on users misunderstanding how interest works.

"Banks aren’t trying to be evil," Walia says. "But their systems are designed so that a lack of financial literacy becomes expensive."

The bottom line? If you're using a credit card, treat it like a debit card with benefits — pay in full, every month. Or else, what feels like a 45-day loan might end up costing more than a personal loan with fixed EMI and lower interest.

Understanding credit cards

A credit card allows you to make purchases up to a set credit limit determined by the issuer. It operates on a revolving credit system — meaning you can borrow, repay, and borrow again within your limit. However, the key to benefiting from a credit card lies in how you manage it.

Here’s how to use a credit card smartly:

1. Start with a budget

Before getting a credit card, create a realistic budget based on your income and regular expenses. Factor in your ability to repay the full credit card bill each month — not just the minimum. A credit card is not extra income; it’s a borrowing tool.

2. Pick the right card

Not all credit cards are created equal. Choose one that fits your lifestyle and spending habits. Look for cards with low interest rates, reasonable fees, and rewards that match your needs — whether that’s cashback, travel perks, or fuel savings.

3. Know the terms and fees

Take time to read the fine print. Understand how your billing cycle works, what interest rate applies, and what fees are charged for late payments, cash withdrawals, or going over the limit. Knowing these details helps you avoid costly mistakes.

4. Avoid the minimum payment trap

While credit cards allow you to pay just a small “minimum amount due” each month, doing so leads to high-interest charges on the remaining balance. Over time, this can build into serious debt. To avoid this, always try to pay the full outstanding amount by the due date.

Pro tip: If managed well, a credit card can help you build a strong credit score, earn rewards, and improve cash flow. But misuse — even by a small margin — can lead to mounting interest and long-term debt.

Read the fine print. Or pay the price.