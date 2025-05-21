Adani, Ambanis, Birla fund landmark Rs 50 cr health insurance plan for SC bar members: Report

In a landmark initiative, some of India's most prominent business figures have pooled resources to establish a Rs 50 crore health insurance scheme designed for members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). This significant move, disclosed during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Supreme Court of India, represents a vital welfare measure directly supported by corporate giants, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday.

The scheme offers unprecedented benefits to Supreme Court lawyers and is funded by contributions from the likes of Vedanta Group, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Lakshmi Mittal, the Dhirubhai Ambani family, and Torrent Group. Each contributor has pledged between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore, facilitated through the personal outreach efforts of SCBA President Kapil Sibal.

The health insurance scheme, underwritten by United India Insurance, provides comprehensive coverage of Rs 2 lakh per family, encompassing not just the lawyers but also their parents and in-laws. Uniquely, the policy begins with coverage for pre-existing conditions from day one and offers cashless treatment across more than 15,000 hospitals nationwide.

A maternity benefit of Rs 50,000 is available for both normal and caesarean deliveries, alongside coverage for internal congenital conditions, LASIK surgery, and ambulance charges.

President Sibal emphasised the initiative as a crucial support system for young lawyers entering the profession. "This isn’t just a policy—it’s a lifeline. We see young lawyers coming to the court with dreams, but no safety net. This is our way of saying—we’ve got your back," Sibal stated. His remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from attendees at the celebratory event.

The announcement not only highlighted the practical aspects of the insurance scheme but also celebrated the spirit of collaboration among India's leading business figures. Sibal recounted, "I rang up Vedanta, and they gave Rs 5 crores. I called my dear friend Anil Ambani—he couldn’t say no. Adani, I told him he’s the emperor of India now, and he gave Rs 5 crores. Birla and Mittal came forward with Rs 5 crores each. I asked the Ambani family to give Rs 10 crores—and they did. Torrent Group too joined in with Rs 5 crores."

President of SCBA, Sr Adv Kapil Sibal: Let me congratulate those who have contributed to this book "pillars of justice" this is because I wanted our young academics to read judgments of this court and critique it. We have a lovely set of articles on supreme Court judgments. On… pic.twitter.com/Sy8xzQUcjU — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 21, 2025

The initiative was unveiled during an event that also saw the launch of "Pillars of Justice," a book featuring essays on landmark Supreme Court judgements. This literary contribution aims to foster engagement and critical thinking among young academics, encouraging them to explore and critique judicial developments. "The book is for our young academics—to read, critique, and engage. Legal thinking must evolve, not just be followed blindly," Sibal added.