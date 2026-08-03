Accidental Death Benefit Rider: Who should consider this term insurance add-on?

Ashok Manwani, Vice President – Products at Go Digit Life Insurance, said while a term insurance policy provides a payout irrespective of the cause of death, an accidental death during an individual's prime earning years can create additional financial stress for dependants.

What is an Accidental Death Benefit Rider?

An Accidental Death Benefit Rider is an optional add-on that can be attached to a base term life insurance policy. If the policyholder dies due to a covered accident, the nominee receives an additional lump sum over and above the base sum assured.

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The rider does not replace a term insurance policy but is designed to enhance the overall financial cover available to the family in case of accidental death.

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For instance, a ₹1 crore term insurance policy may cost around ₹1,500 per month, while adding a ₹50 lakh ADB Rider could require an additional premium of ₹800-₹1,000 a month. In the event of a covered accidental death, the nominee would receive ₹1.5 crore—₹1 crore from the base policy and ₹50 lakh under the rider. However, if death occurs due to illness or any non-accidental cause, only the base sum assured is payable.

Who should consider the rider?

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According to Go Digit Life Insurance, the additional payout can help families meet immediate financial obligations such as medical expenses arising from the accident, loan repayments and other unforeseen costs during a difficult period.

The insurer said the rider may be particularly relevant for individuals with dependants who rely on a single income, those working in occupations with higher accident exposure, such as factories, or professionals who travel frequently for work.

However, it noted that individuals who already have a sufficiently high term insurance cover may find increasing the base sum assured a more cost-effective option than purchasing an additional rider.

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Understand exclusions before buying

The insurer also cautioned that accidental death riders are subject to policy terms and exclusions. Claims are generally not payable in cases involving self-harm, alcohol or drug intoxication, participation in hazardous adventure activities or illegal acts.

Many policies also require that death occurs within a specified period—typically 90 to 180 days from the date of the accident—for the claim to be admissible. Deaths caused by illnesses, including heart attacks, are not covered under an accidental death rider.

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Go Digit Life Insurance said prospective buyers should carefully review the coverage, claim conditions and exclusions before opting for the rider. It added that an Accidental Death Benefit Rider should be viewed as an additional layer of protection that complements, rather than replaces, a comprehensive term insurance plan.

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