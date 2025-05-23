Bengaluru tenants face flood fury—Here’s how home insurance can save your belongings

Severe pre-monsoon thunderstorms caused Bengaluru to come to a halt on Sunday (May 18), with the city receiving 130 mm of rainfall over a span of 12 hours extending into Monday morning.

Whenever ominous clouds appear, residents of Bengaluru prepare themselves for disruptions such as traffic congestion, flooding, fallen trees, submerged vehicles, power failures, and even structural collapses. Rescue boats are a frequent sight in low-lying areas. The frustration experienced by residents goes beyond the floodwater level. They express that their lives have been disrupted by rain on multiple occasions.

As heavy rains continue to disrupt life in Bengaluru, residents in low-lying areas like Koramangala are bearing the brunt. An IT profession, who lives on rent in Koramangala area, wrote to Business Today: I live in a rented flat in Koramangala which got waterlogged, and I lost some personal belongings and electronics. Does home insurance cover tenants too or is it only for owners?

Gaurav Arora, Chief Reinsurance, UW & Claims for Property & Casualty, ICICI Lombard, replying to the query, said: "In a city increasingly prone to flooding and other climate-related disruptions, it's not just homeowners who need insurance—tenants do too."

Home contents insurance is specifically designed to safeguard the personal belongings of renters, offering financial protection against losses caused by natural disasters, fire, or even theft.

“Think about your daily-use essentials: furniture, electronics, appliances, clothing, and even fixtures you’ve installed,” Arora said. “These are all items that can be insured — even if you don’t own the flat.”

Arora elaborated that ICICI Lombard offers a simple and affordable way to protect them through its home contents insurance.

What’s covered?

This policy covers damages due to natural disasters (such as floods, cyclones, landslides), fire, lightning, riots, and even theft after such events—ensuring your belongings are financially protected when you need it most.

How much does it cost?

It’s surprisingly affordable. For example, insuring household items worth Rs 10 lakh can cost as little as Rs 2,500 for 5 years — that’s just Rs 500 a year! The compensation is based on the cost of replacing the item today, not what you paid years ago.

Easy to buy, easy to claim

In case of a loss, claims can be registered online or via a toll-free call. A surveyor may assess the damage (sometimes even remotely), and once the documents are submitted, claims are processed quickly—usually within 7 working days.

Whether you're a short-term renter or planning to stay for years, insuring your personal belongings is no longer just advisable—it’s essential. In a city like Bengaluru, where waterlogging and storm damage are increasingly common, tenants now have an easy, affordable way to protect what’s theirs.