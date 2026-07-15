Beyond waterproofing: Why home insurance matters during the monsoon season

As heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides become more frequent across India, protecting a home goes beyond routine waterproofing and maintenance. While preventive measures can reduce minor damage, Kamal Budhiraja, Head – Non Motor Claims, Digit Insurance, says comprehensive home insurance can help homeowners manage the financial impact of increasingly severe weather events.

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Here are answers to some common questions homeowners may have.

Why is home insurance becoming more important during the monsoon?

Climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, including heavy rainfall, urban flooding and landslides. These events can cause extensive damage to residential buildings, household belongings and surrounding infrastructure.

According to Kamal Budhiraja, Head – Non Motor Claims, Digit Insurance, for many families, a home is one of their biggest financial investments. Repairing structural damage or replacing damaged belongings after a flood can involve substantial costs that may be difficult to bear without insurance.

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Is waterproofing enough to protect a home?

No. Waterproofing and regular maintenance can help prevent minor issues such as damp walls or small leaks, but they cannot protect against large-scale weather-related disasters.

Budhiraja notes that floodwater can weaken foundations, damage plumbing systems, trigger electrical short circuits and destroy interiors such as wooden flooring, wardrobes, modular kitchens and furniture. In such situations, repair costs can run into several lakhs of rupees.

What does a comprehensive home insurance policy cover?

A comprehensive home insurance policy generally consists of two key components.

Building Cover protects the physical structure of the house, including permanent fixtures. If heavy rains cause structural damage, seepage or foundation-related issues, this cover can help meet repair or reconstruction costs, subject to the policy terms.

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Contents Cover protects personal belongings inside the home. This may include furniture, home appliances, electronics and furnishings that are damaged due to insured events such as flooding or waterlogging. Homeowners can opt for both building and contents cover, while tenants may choose contents cover alone.

Are there additional covers homeowners should consider?

Depending on the location of the property and the value of household assets, policyholders may consider optional add-ons.

For homes containing expensive jewellery, artwork, antiques or collectibles, a Cover for Valuable Contents on an Agreed Value Basis can insure these items at a pre-agreed value, providing greater certainty in the event of loss, subject to policy conditions.

Homeowners living in flood- or landslide-prone areas may also consider Rent for Alternative Accommodation, which helps cover temporary accommodation expenses if the insured home becomes uninhabitable while repairs are being carried out.

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Another option is Personal Accident Cover, which provides financial support in the event of accidental injury or death of the insured person, subject to policy terms.

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Who should buy home insurance?

According to Budhiraja, home insurance is relevant for both homeowners and tenants.

Homeowners can insure both the building and its contents, while tenants can protect the belongings inside their rented accommodation. This ensures that valuable household items remain financially protected even if the property itself is not owned by them.

What is the biggest benefit of home insurance?

The biggest advantage is financial protection against unexpected losses.

A single flood, cloudburst or landslide can result in expensive repairs, replacement of household possessions and even temporary relocation. Budhiraja says comprehensive home insurance can help reduce the financial burden of such events, enabling families to repair, rebuild and return to normal life with greater financial security. As extreme weather events become more common, he believes home insurance is evolving from an optional purchase into an important component of household financial planning.

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