'Cross-border insurance isn’t just...': Expert on why NRIs are turning to India for healthcare

India’s medical tourism is on a sharp upward trajectory, with more Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) choosing to return home for advanced treatment. The appeal lies in three key advantages: massive cost savings, cultural familiarity, and growing access to tailored health insurance.

A recent PolicyBazaar report underscores this trend, revealing a 150% year-on-year surge in NRIs purchasing health insurance in India. The report also highlights striking shifts in demographics—NRI women are driving a 125% rise in adoption, while younger NRIs under 35 have fueled a 148% increase. On top of this, families are saving anywhere between 60% to 90% on major surgeries in India compared to treatment costs in the US and UK.

When most people think about building wealth, their focus falls on traditional assets such as stocks, gold, or real estate. But one of the most crucial aspects of financial well-being—healthcare planning—often goes unnoticed. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik recently highlighted a striking case that demonstrates why cross-border health insurance could be among the smartest strategies for NRIs.

The story involved a UK-based family whose parents required heart surgery. In the UK’s private healthcare system, the procedure would have cost upwards of Rs 40 lakh. Instead, the family chose to undergo treatment in India, where the same surgery cost just Rs 5.5 lakh. Their insurance covered the entire expense, helping them save nearly seven times the amount. More importantly, they avoided the long queues of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), where over 4,00,000 patients are currently waiting for heart-related care—some for more than a year. For cardiac patients, such delays can be critical.

Healthcare hub

India’s reputation as a global healthcare destination has grown rapidly. Modern hospitals, advanced technology, and internationally trained surgeons make the country a reliable choice for high-quality care at a fraction of Western prices. For example, the average cost of heart surgery in India ranges between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 5.7 lakh, while the same treatment abroad can be several times higher. Timely access, affordability, and trust in the medical ecosystem have made India an attractive option for both NRIs and international patients.

Cross-border health insurance

This is where cross-border health insurance plays a transformative role. Many families assume their policies cover treatment only in their country of residence. In reality, global health coverage enables access to overseas hospitals at lower costs, reduced waiting times, and far greater flexibility. For NRIs, this means being able to seek treatment in India when needed without financial strain. After all, true wealth isn’t only about accumulated assets—it’s about being able to access life-saving care when the need arises.

Why NRIs are turning to India

PolicyBazaar’s data shows a sharp rise in NRI demand for Indian health insurance, particularly among women and younger NRIs. Another surprising trend: Tier-3 cities now account for 46% of NRI health insurance claims, as many families take policies for elderly parents in smaller towns. This reflects growing confidence in healthcare delivery beyond metros.

Up to 90% Savings

The financial difference is hard to ignore:

Heart bypass surgery: $5,000–$8,000 in India vs. $70,000–$150,000 in the US

Knee replacement: $4,000–$6,000 in India vs. $30,000–$50,000 in the US

Liver transplant: $25,000–$35,000 in India vs. $300,000–$500,000 in the US

Kidney transplant: $7,000–$12,000 in India vs. $200,000–$300,000 in the US

Even complex surgeries in India, with claims ranging from $20,000–$40,000, are still significantly cheaper than Western alternatives.

Greater value

Insurance premiums in India are also among the most affordable globally:

India: $120–$300 per person annually

GCC countries: $4,000–$5,000

UK: Free under NHS; private plans $1,500–$3,000

US: $8,000+

This affordability explains the 60% surge in online searches for “health insurance India for NRIs” and the rising popularity of searches like “best health insurance plans for parents in India” from the US, UK, and UAE.

For many NRIs, India’s private hospitals provide another advantage: speed of care. Institutions like Apollo, AIIMS, and Tata Memorial offer world-class treatment without the delays common in Western systems. Add to this family support, English-speaking doctors, and culturally familiar environments, and India becomes an even more appealing option.

Some insurers are even extending services to include on-ground assistance—from arranging medical visas to handling travel and post-operative care. For elderly patients, these packages ensure a smoother experience while keeping families reassured.

The bigger picture

Healthcare is no longer just a personal issue — it’s a financial strategy. For NRIs, securing the right insurance and leveraging India’s medical infrastructure can mean not only saving lakhs of rupees but also ensuring timely, high-quality treatment. As medical tourism grows and insurance options expand, cross-border coverage could prove to be one of the most valuable investments for the future.