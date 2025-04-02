Does gestational diabetes impact future health insurance premiums? How to ensure continuous coverage for myself and my baby?

Reply by Anuradha Sriram, Chief Actuary Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance

If you already have a health insurance policy, your coverage will remain unaffected, and availing maternity benefits will not impact your policy renewal. However, if you plan to purchase a new policy after pregnancy, insurers may review your medical history, including gestational diabetes, to assess potential long-term health risks. This could result in a waiting period or slightly higher premiums, especially if diabetes persists.

To ensure uninterrupted and cost-effective health coverage, consider the following steps:

Secure Health Insurance Early – If you don’t already have a policy, it’s best to purchase one as early as possible, ideally before pregnancy. Early enrollment ensures seamless coverage without exclusions.

Make the Most of Maternity & Newborn Benefits – Many health plans offer maternity coverage, including hospitalization, delivery, and post-natal care. Some also cover newborns from day one, ensuring comprehensive protection for both mother and baby.

Adopt a Preventive & Wellness-Focused Approach – Many insurers offer wellness programs that reward policyholders for maintaining a healthy lifestyle through fitness activities, preventive screenings, and diet adherence. Engaging in such programs can contribute to better long-term health outcomes.

Manage Post-Pregnancy Health Proactively – After childbirth, maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, and periodic blood sugar monitoring can significantly lower the risk of developing diabetes in the future. Keeping updated medical records with stable health indicators can also help negotiate better insurance terms.

With insurers increasingly emphasizing preventive care and lifestyle management, proactively addressing post-gestational diabetes risks and prioritizing wellness can help ensure optimal health.

(Views expressed by the tax/investment expert are his/her own. E-mail us your investment queries at askmoneytoday@intoday.com. We will get your queries answered by our panel of experts.)