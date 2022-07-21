Experts welcome IRDAI’s move empowering insurers to empanel network hospitals

With an aim move to make health insurance accessible and broaden the scope for providing cashless services across the country, the Insurance Regulator and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has empowered insurers to empanel network providers who meet the standards and benchmarks set by their respective boards. Previously, hospitals for the empanelment had to register with the Insurance Information Bureau's Registry of Hospitals in the Network of Insurers (ROHINI).

Sanjay Datta, Chief, Underwriting, Claims and Reinsurance, ICICI Lombard says, “This announcement by the IRDAI is a significant development that liberates the health insurance providers to broaden their spectrum of healthcare network, thus enabling the dual benefit of deeper insurance penetration besides encouraging seamlessness in customer experience. The steps taken by the apex body are growth-oriented and directed towards ensuring optimum outreach which shall consequently aid the further development of our industry as we all look to take fresh steps towards ensuring a fully insured India.”

The circular also states that the board of insurers shall, among other things, consider the minimum manpower and healthcare infrastructure facilities when defining the criteria.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd, says, “Previously, hospitals seeking to be empaneled had to register with the Insurance Information Bureau's Registry of Hospitals in the Network of Insurers (ROHINI). They were also required to obtain certain certifications like “NABH Entry Level (or higher) certification issued by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) or State Level Certificate under National Quality Assurance Standards (NOAS), issued by National Health Systems Resources Center (NHSRC).”

Bajaj adds, “The IRDAI has now modified the guidelines to improve the customer experience & re-iterate their very belief - Customer First. With this you can not only get quality healthcare with your health insurance policy, but you can also get cashless treatment at your preferred network hospital. This essentially means that during hospitalisation, you can receive cashless treatment - without paying anything to the hospital - at your preferred network hospital. This will help the insurers to enhance the scope of their network of cashless facilities & will empower customers to take the best medical facilities near them.”