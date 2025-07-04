From adrenaline highs to medical lows: Expert on why travel insurance is a must for thrill seekers

India’s adventure tourism industry is facing renewed scrutiny after a string of tragic accidents has reignited concern over safety standards and underscored the vital role of travel insurance for thrill-seeking travellers.

The latest incident occurred on June 8 in Manali, where a 12-year-old girl named Trisha suffered severe injuries after falling from a zipline. Dramatic videos shared online show the zipline cable snapping mid-ride, sending her plummeting nearly 30 feet into a rocky gorge below. Trisha sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery. She is now reported to be in stable condition and recovering.

This terrifying episode isn’t isolated. Earlier this year, on April 18, a 28-year-old woman, Taral Atpalkar, died after falling from a zipline tower at Rajgad Water Park Resort in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district while preparing for her ride.

Moreover, in January, three tourists died in separate paragliding accidents across Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and Kangra districts. In one incident, a tourist from Tamil Nadu lost his life when two paragliders collided mid-air in the Garsa Valley. In another, a 19-year-old girl from Gujarat died when her pilot lost control during take-off in Dharamshala, causing them both to fall 60 feet into a ditch.

These incidents highlight the dual nature of adventure tourism — exhilarating yet inherently risky.

For today’s adventure-seeking millennials, travel is often synonymous with pushing boundaries — from bungee jumps to deep-sea dives to mountaineering. While these thrilling experiences offer an unparalleled adrenaline rush, they also carry inherent risks. This is precisely why comprehensive travel insurance, often viewed as a mere visa formality, becomes an indispensable safety net, said Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO & Head of Direct Sales, Digit Insurance.

Fitness and adventure-focused travellers require robust protection that extends beyond basic travel-related disruptions and medical emergencies.

Travel insurance provides a vital shield against significant financial losses, particularly in high-cost destinations like the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe.

Many insurance companies offer comprehensive plans that provide crucial coverages, including:

> Medical & Accidental Emergencies: Covering hospitalisation, treatment, and even emergency air ambulance services for sudden illnesses or accidents abroad.

> Personal Liability & Bail Bond: Offering financial and legal support if you unintentionally cause harm to a third party or damage property.

> Home Building & Contents Cover: Extending protection to your unoccupied home in India against theft or natural disasters during your absence.

> Trip-Related Disruptions: Safeguarding oneself against baggage delays or loss, missed connections, bounced bookings, and trip cancellations.

For those who are drawn to adventure activities, some insurers offer specific coverages related to this. For example, Digit offers an Adventure Activity Cover under Digit’s Double Secure and Double Secure Plus plans. This covers hospitalisation or OPD treatment due to recreational activities such as skydiving, scuba diving, skiing, and paragliding, provided they are not taking part in a professional manner or undertaking the activity for the sole purpose of travel and adhere to specific altitude/depth limits.

It is vital to opt for such coverages if one plans to undertake such adventure activities, as the claim can be significantly high due to high medical costs abroad. For example, Digit recently settled a claim where a traveller fractured their neck in an accident while riding an ATV bike in Bali. The treatment cost approximately Rs 11 lakh, which was fully covered under the plan.

It is also important to assess the claims support different insurance companies can provide abroad, and one should understand the same from their insurer before buying the plan. For example, Digit’s cashless claims are supported by its extensive network abroad, including a tie-up with Allianz Global Assistance (a global leader in travel insurance assistance), ensuring seamless access to medical care abroad without upfront payments.

It is always vital to review policy documents to understand the coverages and exclusions and pre-existing condition limits. Many insurers limit coverage for pre-existing diseases (PED), often capping it at 5–10% of the sum insured. Chronic and terminal illnesses are usually excluded. Always disclose pre-existing conditions truthfully to avoid claim denials. Choose coverage based on the cost of living and medical expenses at the destination you are travelling to ensure you are fully protected.

As adventure tourism grows, recent tragedies serve as stark reminders of the risks involved — and the crucial importance of staying insured and informed. For travellers seeking thrills, preparation and the right protection can mean the difference between a memorable experience and a devastating financial burden.