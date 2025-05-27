Govt rolls out Ayushman Bharat Cards for 70+ seniors with Rs 5 lakh free treatment; here's how to apply

Senior citizens over 70 can now access Rs 5 lakh in free medical treatment via Ayushman Bharat's Vay Vandana Card, streamlining healthcare benefits through easy online enrolment.

The Government of India has expanded its Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to include a special provision for senior citizens aged 70 and above. Under this scheme, eligible individuals can access up to Rs 5 lakh in free medical treatment annually. The initiative, led by the National Health Authority (NHA), allows beneficiaries to receive cashless treatment at both public and empanelled private hospitals across the nation. This development marks a significant step towards providing comprehensive healthcare coverage to the elderly population, regardless of their economic status.

The Ayushman Bharat Vay Vandana Card, available through the Ayushman App or website, facilitates this benefit. The government is introducing a new provision for seniors aged 70 and above to easily obtain their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App or website. This will allow them to access up to Rs 5 lakh in free medical treatment every year. In a statement, the Health ministry mentioned that seniors can watch a video tutorial to guide them through the process of creating their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and accessing vital healthcare benefits.

The Ministry of Health stated: "Senior citizens aged 70 and above can now get their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App and access Rs 5 lakh of free treatment. Watch this video to learn how to create an Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and unlock essential healthcare benefits."

Key benefits

The Ayushman Bharat PMJAY Senior Citizen Scheme offers specialized procedures such as Hemodialysis/Peritoneal Dialysis, Total Knee and Hip Replacements, Cardiology treatments like PTCA and pacemaker implantations, stroke and cancer care, and orthopaedic surgeries.

Annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh

Coverage for 1,961 medical procedures in 27 specialities

Includes coverage for all pre-existing illnesses from the first day

Cashless treatment available at over 30,000 empanelled hospitals, including 13,352 private facilities

How to register in Ayushman App

To participate in the scheme, Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory for senior citizens. This step is crucial for the enrolment process and for receiving the Ayushman card. The only document needed for enrolment is the Aadhaar card. In instances where only the birth year is provided on the Aadhaar card, January 1st of the subsequent year will be considered as the date of birth.

To apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, interested individuals must download the Ayushman App and log in as a beneficiary or operator. The process involves entering personal and Aadhaar details, completing an eKYC process, and submitting the required information. Once approved, the Vay Vandana Card can be downloaded, granting the cardholder access to significant medical treatment benefits.

The sole eligibility requirement is that applicants must be 70 years or older, corroborated by their Aadhaar card. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to easing the healthcare burden on senior citizens.

To apply for an Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, follow these steps:

Download the Ayushman App.

Log in as a beneficiary or operator.

Input the captcha, mobile number, and complete authentication.

Enter the OTP and captcha code, then click Login.

Grant access to the device's location.

Input the beneficiary's information, including state and Aadhaar details.

If no beneficiary is found, proceed with the eKYC process. Agree to the OTP.

Provide a declaration and fill in the necessary fields.

Enter the beneficiary's mobile number and the OTP.

Fill in all required details, including category and PIN code.

Add information for family members and proceed with submission.

Upon completion of e-KYC, you will receive approval and be able to download the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.