Had a C-section 4 years ago — will it impact my new health insurance policy coverage?

"I’m 34 and had a C-section delivery four years ago. I am now planning to buy a separate health insurance policy in my own name because currently I’m only covered under my husband’s family floater. Will my previous C-section be treated as a pre-existing condition when I apply for a new policy? Also, will any future complications related to it be covered?"

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Advice by Priya Deshmukh, Head – Health Products, Operations & Services at ICICI Lombard

For many women, past medical procedures—especially something as significant as a C-section delivery—often raise valid questions when considering the purchase of an independent health insurance policy. The good news is that a previous C-section is not treated as a long-term pre-existing condition in the same way as chronic illnesses. At ICICI Lombard, we view childbirth, including C-section deliveries, as a resolved medical event once recovery is complete. Therefore, for a customer applying four years after her delivery, the C-section is typically considered a past procedure, and general health insurance coverage remains fully accessible, subject to standard underwriting.

Most importantly, a previous C-section does not automatically lead to exclusions or long waiting periods for unrelated hospitalisations. Under our indemnity-based health insurance plans, the focus is on current health status and ongoing medical conditions. Since a C-section is not an ongoing illness, it does not usually fall under the category of pre-existing diseases that mandate a waiting period. However, for future pregnancies or maternity-related claims, the maternity waiting period of the chosen plan will apply—as it does for all customers, irrespective of delivery history. This is a standard feature across the industry and ensures that maternity coverage is available within clearly defined timelines.

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Customers often ask whether complications that may arise in the future due to a past C-section—such as abdominal adhesions or related surgical requirements—would be covered. The answer is reassuring: yes, such complications are typically covered, provided they occur after the applicable waiting periods and are medically necessary and non-maternity in nature. Once the initial waiting period for pre-existing conditions (if any) is completed, these complications are treated like any other condition covered under the policy terms.

For women who have so far been covered under a family floater and are now seeking independent coverage, this is an ideal stage to invest in a standalone policy. It not only builds long-term continuity benefits but also ensures comprehensive protection for a wide range of future healthcare needs—from surgeries to chronic conditions and preventive care.

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At ICICI Lombard, our aim is to make health insurance simple, transparent, and supportive of every customer’s life journey. A past C-section should never deter a woman from securing strong health coverage for her future.

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