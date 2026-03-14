I have PCOS and want health insurance: Will it be treated as pre-existing and have waiting period?

I’m 29 and have been diagnosed with PCOS, which requires regular doctor visits and medication. I’m planning to buy my first health insurance policy. Will insurers treat PCOS as a pre-existing condition, and will there be a waiting period before related treatments are covered? Also, are consultations and diagnostic tests for such long-term conditions usually covered or excluded?

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Advice by Priya Deshmukh – Head Health Products, Operations & Services, ICICI Lombard

For many young women, a diagnosis like PCOS can raise understandable concerns about long-term healthcare needs and insurance coverage. At ICICI Lombard, we believe that health insurance should empower customers to access timely care rather than act as a barrier, and conditions like PCOS, which are increasingly common, should be managed with comprehensive and dependable protection. When a customer discloses PCOS at the time of proposal, it is generally treated as a pre-existing condition, in line with regulatory norms. However, the important reassurance is that coverage for PCOS-related treatments is absolutely available, subject only to the standard waiting period applicable to pre-existing conditions.

Under our indemnity-based health insurance plans, pre-existing conditions have a waiting period of up to three years. During this period, the policy continues to offer full coverage for any unrelated illnesses or medical events, and once the waiting period is completed, treatment expenses arising out of PCOS, including consultations, investigations, and treatment for complications such as insulin resistance, metabolic issues, or menstrual irregularities become fully covered as per policy terms. We encourage customers to start their health insurance journey early so that this waiting period is completed well before more intensive care is required.

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Young women often ask whether routine consultations, follow-ups, and diagnostics for long-term conditions are included. Our new-age products are designed keeping these evolving healthcare needs in mind. Plans with OPD coverage, wellness benefits, teleconsultations and annual health check-ups provide support for doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, nutritionist visits, and even virtual care. For someone managing PCOS, these features can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses and support ongoing care. Additionally, cashless access to our extensive network of hospitals and clinics enables customers to seek timely treatment without financial stress.

PCOS is a long-term but highly manageable condition, and choosing the right health insurance plan early in life creates a strong safety net. A comprehensive policy, preferably with OPD, diagnostic coverage, and broad maternity and women-centric benefits ensures that customers like you receive holistic protection not just for PCOS but for all major health needs that may arise over time. Our goal at ICICI Lombard is to ensure that every woman feels confident, supported, and financially protected throughout her healthcare journey.”