Inclusive insurance push: Diabetics, heart patients now eligible for wider coverage

Health insurance providers have taken significant steps to make their offerings more inclusive for individuals with chronic and lifestyle-related diseases. Underwriting norms have been relaxed by several insurers, including Niva Bupa, Care Health, ABHI, and Star Health, for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

According to a Policybazaar note, this change comes as insurers now accept higher HbA1c levels for individuals with well-managed Type 2 diabetes, allowing those with slightly elevated sugar levels, who were previously denied coverage, to now secure insurance. This is a pivotal shift, as it opens up opportunities for many who were previously sidelined by stringent criteria.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In addition to diabetes, adjustments to Body Mass Index (BMI) cutoffs have been made across various plans. Overweight and mildly obese individuals can now apply for health policies without facing automatic rejection. These adjustments are part of a broader move to widen access to health insurance for those with chronic conditions.

The inclusion also extends to illnesses such as Aplastic Anemia, Psoriatic Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Hepatitis B, and Epilepsy. While these policies might include loaded premiums or permanent exclusions, they represent a shift towards more personalised health insurance coverage. This flexibility is crucial for people managing long-term health conditions, offering them peace of mind and financial security.

For individuals with a history of heart ailments, there are now enhanced insurance options. Companies like ABHI and Star Health have started to offer coverage for applicants with past heart issues that may include a waiting period or premium loading, but do not automatically exclude them.

Advertisement

Siddharth Singhal, Head of Health Insurance at Policybazaar, highlighted these changes as both practical and progressive, noting: “Health insurance has become a lot more inclusive in the last few months, and that’s great news for customers. These are practical, progressive changes that will benefit a large segment of the population.”

The industry has seen strong demand for these revised products, as more people with medical histories seek financial protection. According to Policybazaar, customers are increasingly interested in these new offerings due to the broader acceptance of previously excluded conditions. The need for comprehensive health coverage that addresses real-world medical histories is driving these changes, as insurers adapt to meet the evolving demands of their clientele. This trend reflects a growing understanding of the importance of tailored health insurance solutions that cater to individual needs.

Advertisement

These developments in health insurance are considered a response to the growing recognition of the importance of inclusive health coverage. By relaxing underwriting norms and revising criteria like HbA1c levels and BMI cutoffs, insurers are not only broadening their customer base but also enabling a larger segment of the population to achieve financial security against health-related risks.