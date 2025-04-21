Is it still possible to get maternity insurance after pregnancy starts?

My wife and I are expecting our first child, but we do not currently have maternity coverage under our health insurance policy. I would like to know if maternity insurance can still be obtained now that the pregnancy is confirmed. Are there providers that offer such plans, and what are the specific terms, including waiting periods, exclusions, costs, and coverage benefits?



Reply by: Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech



Congratulations on this exciting journey. To answer your question — yes, maternity insurance can be obtained up to the second trimester. The good news is that insurers have significantly reduced waiting periods in recent years—from the earlier 2-3 years to as little as three months.



The cost of maternity coverage varies based on the insurer and the extent of coverage chosen. Typically, maternity plans offer a sum insured between Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, covering childbirth-related expenses available for both normal and cesarean deliveries. These plans also include pre-and post-natal care, pregnancy complications, and, in some cases, assisted reproductive treatments like IVF.



However, most maternity policies impose a waiting period of 3 months to 3 years, meaning you cannot claim expenses during this time. This is why purchasing maternity coverage well in advance is crucial — it ensures financial security when you need it most.



A maternity rider can often be added at a nominal additional premium to the base plan for enhanced coverage. The key is to act early — once the pregnancy is confirmed as last-minute financial decisions are never ideal.



The reality is that medical costs are rising, and maternity-related expenses in private hospitals can be substantial. Having coverage in place well ahead of time removes financial uncertainty, allowing you to focus on what truly matters — the health and well-being of your growing family. Maternity insurance isn’t just about covering medical expenses; it’s about ensuring peace of mind during one of life’s most important milestones.

Advertisement

Related Articles

(Views expressed by the tax/investment expert are his/her own)