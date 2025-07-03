Is your health insurance enough to cover a cardiac arrest? Here’s what investors should know

Four more deaths from cardiovascular issues in Karnataka’s Hassan district on June 30 have deepened fears of a brewing health crisis, pushing the toll to 22 in just 40 days. Alarming spikes in sudden cardiac arrests are claiming lives of seemingly healthy people in their 30s and 40s, sparking widespread concern. A World Health Report 2023 warned that cardiac arrests are now the leading cause of death globally, with India witnessing a 53% rise in cardiovascular deaths between 1990 and 2019. Shockingly, one in five sudden cardiac arrest victims in India is under 40, highlighting the silent threat facing young adults.

Advice by Akanksha Jain, Head – Products, Digit Insurance

Cardiac arrest can become a life-threatening medical emergency. It can not only bring financial burden due to high hospitalization and treatment costs, but can also drain one emotionally due to the long-term care and recovery period. The immediate aftermath involves critical care, often in an Intensive Care Unit, followed by extensive hospitalization. These initial stages alone can rack up high bills, covering everything from life support systems and specialized medical procedures to professional fees for a team of doctors and nurses, as well as essential medications and diagnostic tests like ECG, Angiography and blood marker tests.

Common heart-related procedures could significantly contribute to these costs. For instance, a PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) might typically cost anywhere from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh, while a CAG (Coronary Angiography) is generally less expensive, that may range from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. More complex interventions like CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Graft) could usually cost between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

Similarly, pacemaker implantation may carry a typical cost in the range of ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Valve replacement is often among the most expensive, potentially costing upwards of ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh. While PTCA procedures may account for a higher volume of claims, in Tier 1 and 2 cities, pacemaker implantations typically show higher average claim costs.

Hospitalization costs due to heart-related ailments can be very high based on the severity of the condition. For instance, for certain complex cardiac procedures, the cost may even go as high as ₹25 lakh or more. Hence, it's always important to consider a higher sum insured when opting for a health insurance policy.

Beyond the initial hospital stay, the costs could continue. Rehabilitation, ongoing consultations, and follow-up diagnostic procedures are crucial for a full recovery, adding further to the financial strain. Many patients may also face the need for long-term medication and potentially home care services. The emotional and physical toll can be high, and the financial stress could impede recovery. This is where a comprehensive health insurance policy becomes invaluable, as it's designed to alleviate financial pressures, allowing individuals to focus on recovery.

A comprehensive health insurance plan offers multiple coverages that help manage a wide range of medical and healthcare expenses:

> Hospitalization Cover: Covers for Medically Necessary hospitalization. This includes Room Rent,ICU charges, Medication, Diagnostic procedures, and Operation Theatre Fees. This means the bulk of your hospital bill, from the moment of admission through discharge, can be covered up to your sum insured.

> Day Care Procedures: For certain treatments that, due to technological advancements, no longer require a full 24-hour hospital stay, this cover ensures those medical expenses are covered.

> Pre-Hospitalization Expenses & Post-Hospitalization Expenses: A cardiac arrest often requires immediate medical attention even before formal admission, and recovery continues long after discharge. These covers address the costs of consultations, investigations, and medicines incurred for a specified number of days before and after hospitalization, respectively.

> Road Ambulance & Emergency Air Ambulance: In a cardiac emergency, every second counts. These covers ensure that the expenses for rapid transportation to the nearest hospital, whether by road or air ambulance, are taken care of, provided a hospitalization claim is accepted.

> Sum Insured Refill Benefit: This is a crucial feature. If your Sum Insured is exhausted due to a significant claim like a cardiac arrest, this benefit can refill 100% of the Sum Insured for subsequent, unrelated hospitalizations within the same policy period, providing an added layer of financial security.

> Daily Hospital Cash Benefit: While the main hospitalization cover handles medical bills, this benefit provides a lump sum daily cash allowance for each continuous 24-hour period of hospitalization. This can help cover indirect expenses like loss of income, family travel, or other unforeseen costs that arise during a prolonged hospital stay.

> Critical Illness Benefit Cover & Critical Illness Hospitalization Cover: While a cardiac arrest (Myocardial Infarction of specific severity) is explicitly listed as a critical illness, these covers offer a significant lump sum benefit upon diagnosis (Critical Illness Benefit) or cover hospitalization expenses specifically for critical illnesses (Critical Illness Hospitalization Cover), providing substantial financial support during a challenging time.

> Wellness Benefit Program: The Digit Health Plus Policy includes a Wellness Benefit, which aims to incentivize insured individuals for taking care of their health and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through preventative and wellness services. This includes Doctor on Call, Wellness Coach, Lab Services at Home Collection, Home Delivery of prescribed medications, and more.

While surviving a cardiac arrest is a daunting experience, the financial burden is also overwhelming. A well-chosen health insurance policy acts as a shield, ensuring that the focus remains on recovery, not on the crushing weight of medical bills. It's an investment in your health and peace of mind, providing essential support when you need it most. Remember, it is always crucial to read your policy document carefully to understand the exclusions and coverages.

