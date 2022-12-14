LIC cautions users against fake information with regard to penalty charges for KYC update

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday issued a public notice regarding fake information circulating on various social media platforms in terms of penalty charges for Know Your Customer (KYC) update.

In its notice, LIC said that there is a fake information circulating on various social media platforms with regards to the following -- penalty charges being levied for failure of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details with LIC and secondly, asking to share personal details or documents.

"LIC would like to clarify that although we encourage our policyholders to update their KYC details, there are no penalty charges levied by us for failure to do so," it said, adding that public at large are requested to not fall prey to such false information.

It also said that for all official notifications, policyholders are required to follow these steps.

1. Visit the official website of LIC.

2. Reach LIC at the official call centre number (022) 68276827

3. Follow the social media accounts @LICIndiaForever on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

4. Contact the LIC agent or nearest LIC branch office.

Public Notice - Fake information with regard to penalty charges for KYC update pic.twitter.com/plIjKj4iJf — LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) December 14, 2022

