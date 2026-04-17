Liver disease hits young hard, costs soar as claims double: Report

India’s liver disease burden is no longer just a healthcare story—it is fast becoming a financial and investment narrative. A new Care Health Insurance report points to a sharp rise in liver-related claims, signalling a structural shift in disease patterns that carries implications for insurers, healthcare providers, and households alike.

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Traditionally concentrated among older, urban males, liver disease is now spreading across younger populations, women, and residents of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This broadening risk pool suggests a deeper, lifestyle-driven health transition underway—one that mirrors India’s rising incidence of metabolic disorders.

At the core of this shift is metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), earlier known as NAFLD, which affects an estimated 9% to 32% of Indians. Often asymptomatic in early stages, it progresses silently, leading to higher-cost interventions at advanced stages—an important driver of rising insurance claims.

According to the Care Health Insurance report, liver disease claims have doubled over the past three years, while treatment costs have surged nearly 100%. This dual escalation — frequency and severity — has direct implications for underwriting, premium pricing, and claims ratios across the health insurance sector.

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The demographic data is particularly telling. Claims among younger policyholders are rising at 5–10% annually, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are seeing a 10–15% yearly increase. Women, too, are emerging as a growing segment, with claims rising nearly 10% year-on-year. For investors, this indicates not just a growing market, but a shifting demand curve—geographically and demographically.

Manish Dodeja, COO, Care Health Insurance, captures the shift succinctly: “Liver diseases are no longer confined to a narrow risk pool. Cases are rising sharply, younger populations are getting impacted, and the financial burden on households is becoming significantly heavier. This is not just a clinical issue—it is increasingly an economic one.”

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From a financial planning lens, liver disease is becoming a high-cost risk category. With treatment expenses rising sharply—especially in advanced cases requiring hospitalisation or transplants—a minimum health cover of ₹15 lakh is emerging as a baseline. This has implications for product design, pushing insurers toward higher-ticket policies and comprehensive coverage options.

The long-term outlook adds another layer of concern. Clinical data indicates rising incidence even among children, particularly those with obesity and metabolic risk factors. Projections suggest over 1.19 crore Indian children could be affected by 2040, pointing to a sustained pipeline of future healthcare demand.

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Globally, the trend is even more pronounced. A Lancet study estimates that MASLD cases could reach 1.8 billion by 2050, driven by population growth and lifestyle changes. For India, rapid urbanisation, dietary shifts, and sedentary behaviour are accelerating this trajectory.

For investors, this evolving landscape presents a dual signal. On one hand, rising disease burden translates into increased demand for healthcare services, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and insurance products. On the other, it raises questions around affordability, claims sustainability, and long-term cost inflation within the healthcare ecosystem.

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