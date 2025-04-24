Pahalgam attack: LIC opens special claim settlement window for victims’ families

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed several innocent lives, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced a special window for expedited death claim settlements for the victims' families.

In a statement issued on social media, LIC Managing Director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said, “LIC of India expresses deep grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam and has announced special concessions to settle the Death Claim of the deceased, at the earliest. LIC of India stands firmly with the aggrieved family in their moments of grief.”

Claimants must note that the death claim process is entirely offline. To initiate the procedure, the nominee should approach the LIC branch that issued the policy, carrying all necessary documents. The claim is eligible for settlement if the policy’s premiums are up to date or if the death occurred within the grace period.

The first step involves notifying the LIC servicing branch in writing with details such as the policy number, date, and cause of death. The claimant must then submit Claim Form A, which includes key personal information of both the deceased and the claimant.

A certified extract from the local death register is required as the official death certificate. The original LIC policy document must also be submitted, along with valid age proof (like Aadhaar or PAN card) for both parties.

If the policy was not nominated or assigned, legal documents proving the claimant’s right to the deceased's estate must be furnished. For final claim disbursal, banking details such as a filled NEFT form, cancelled cheque, or bank passbook copy must also be submitted.

Documents you need for claims

Upon notification of a policyholder's passing, the LIC servicing branch will require the following documentation:

Death Intimation: Inform the LIC servicing branch in writing with the policy number, date, and cause of death.

Claim Form A: Provide the claimant's statement detailing information about the deceased and the claimant.

Death Certificate: Official extract from the local death register.

Original Policy Document: Present the original policy bond.

Proof of Age: Documentation for both the deceased and the claimant (e.g. Aadhaar card, PAN card).

Nominee/Assignee Details: If the policy has not been assigned or nominated, provide proof of legal entitlement to the estate.

Banking Details: Submit an NEFT form with a cancelled cheque or bank passbook copy for the electronic transfer of the claim amount.

Additional Requirements for Early Death Claims

Claim Form B: Medical Attendant’s Certificate detailing the last illness.

Claim Form B1: Required if the deceased received hospital treatment.

Claim Form B2: From the medical attendant who treated the deceased prior to the last illness.

Claim Form C: Certificate of Identity and Burial/Cremation, signed by a person of repute.

Claim Form E: Certificate from the employer, if the deceased was employed.

Police Reports: Certified copies of the First Information Report (FIR), Post-Mortem Report, and Police Investigation Report (in case of accidental or unnatural death).

These documents play a crucial role in verifying the authenticity of the claim and ensuring that all relevant information was disclosed at the time of policy issuance. They are also essential for internal investigations when needed.