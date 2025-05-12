Planning a family? Here’s how to choose the right insurance for expecting and new mothers

Navigating motherhood can be a challenging endeavour, especially when it comes to healthcare needs. Recognising this, insurance providers are enhancing maternity coverage to support expecting and new mothers. ManipalCigna and ICICI Lombard have unveiled plans specifically targeting the unique requirements of this demographic, providing a financial safety net during crucial phases of motherhood.

ManipalCigna's Sarvah Uttam and ProHealth Prime plans focus primarily on maternity-related coverage. This includes expenses for both normal and caesarean deliveries, pre- and post-natal care, and newborn care.

"The primary focus is on maternity-related coverage. This includes expenses for delivery (normal or caesarean), pre- and post-natal care, and newborn care. At this stage, it’s important for women to look for health insurance plans that offer maternity benefits and cover against any complications and cover the newborn for at least the first few months. Some plans may also include vaccination expenses for the child’s first year," said Ashish Yadav, Head of Products and Operations, ManipalCigna Health Insurance. This comprehensive approach is crucial in safeguarding the health and financial stability of young families.

ICICI Lombard's Elevate health insurance plan offers extensive maternity and newborn care coverage. The plan covers prenatal check-ups, ultrasounds, diagnostic tests, and hospitalisation for both normal and caesarean deliveries. Postnatal care, including follow-up visits and necessary treatments, is also included. Newborns benefit from medical expense coverage from day one, up to 90 days, with vaccinations covered for the first year.

"Expecting mothers and new mothers have unique healthcare needs that require thoughtful and comprehensive health insurance coverage," said Priya Deshmukh, Head Health Products, Operations & Services at ICICI Lombard.

These plans also feature added benefits such as reduced waiting periods for maternity benefits, cashless hospitalisation, and loyalty bonuses that increase the sum insured at each renewal. With a two-year standard waiting period for maternity benefits, both companies offer the option to reduce this to one year, providing greater flexibility and convenience for policyholders. Cashless hospitalisation, available through extensive hospital networks, alleviates financial burdens during emergencies or routine visits.

Here are the key features and benefits offered by Elevate health insurance plan:

Maternity Cover

> Prenatal Care: Coverage for regular check-ups, ultrasounds, and diagnostic tests during pregnancy.

> Hospitalisation Expenses: Covers both normal and caesarean deliveries, including hospital stays and associated medical costs.

> Postnatal Care: Coverage for post-delivery medical care, including follow-up visits and any necessary treatments for the mother.

> New Born Baby Cover: Coverage for the newborn’s medical expenses immediately after birth for up to 90 days, including neonatal intensive care if required.

> Vaccinations for New Born in the First Year: Covers recommended vaccinations for the baby during the first year, as per the immunization schedule.

> Waiting Period for Maternity Benefits: The standard waiting period for maternity benefits is two years, with an option to reduce it to one year for added convenience.

> Cashless Hospitalisation: Access to ICICI Lombard’s extensive network of hospitals for cashless treatment, thus reducing the financial burden during hospital visits or emergencies.

> Loyalty Bonus: This annual benefit increases the sum insured by 20% at each renewal, up to a maximum of 100% rewarding long-term policyholders.

> Teleconsultations: Unlimited access to doctor teleconsultations for ongoing health advice and regular monitoring, making healthcare more accessible and convenient.

