₹1.72 saved for every ₹1 spent? Study shows prevention sharply cuts insurance claims

Prevention-led healthcare programmes can significantly reduce insurance claims and overall medical costs, with every ₹1 spent on health coaching generating savings of ₹1.72, according to a new study released by Aditya Birla Health Insurance. The report highlights how regular health monitoring and coaching can lower hospitalisations, improve health outcomes, and make health insurance more financially efficient.

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The report analysed anonymised data of 29,463 customers enrolled in a structured health coaching programme between April 2023 and March 2024. The findings show that customers who actively participated in the programme recorded a 31% reduction in preventable claims compared to those who did not engage.

According to the report, every additional coaching interaction helped reduce preventable claim costs by an average of ₹668, indicating that consistent engagement plays a key role in lowering healthcare expenses. The programme focused on managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, and dyslipidaemia, which account for a large share of insurance claims in India.

More than half of the customers in the study had at least one chronic illness, making preventive care crucial for controlling long-term medical costs. The report noted that early risk identification and regular follow-up helped patients manage symptoms better and avoid complications that often lead to hospitalisation.

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The data also showed differences across customer groups. Women, who made up about one-third of the participants, reported a higher symptom burden but recorded stronger reductions in claim costs when they stayed actively engaged in the programme. Older members also showed better participation levels and greater improvement in symptoms, although their overall claim amounts remained higher due to age-related health needs.

Among 4,272 members who showed measurable health improvement, more than 7,600 symptoms were recorded as improved or resolved during the programme. Across the overall customer base, only 155 preventable hospitalisations were reported, suggesting that regular coaching helped control health risks before they became serious.

The report concludes that prevention-focused healthcare models can reduce pressure on both insurers and the healthcare system. With chronic diseases rising in India, insurers are increasingly looking at continuous care, early intervention, and wellness programmes as a way to improve health outcomes while keeping claim costs under control.