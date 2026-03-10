Roinet bets on rural motor insurance with Kavach platform, expects 3X growth in 12 months

Roinet Insurance Brokers has launched a new motor insurance distribution platform, Roinet Kavach, aimed at expanding insurance penetration in rural and semi-urban India through its last-mile point-of-sale person (POSP) network. The company expects strong growth over the next year and has set a target of ₹6–7 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) by FY26, with motor insurance projected to contribute nearly half of total revenue.

The platform is designed to address one of the biggest gaps in India’s insurance market — low adoption in smaller towns and villages. Roinet said it is leveraging its network of more than 70,000 rural touchpoints to reach customers who are buying insurance for the first time. According to the company, around 65 percent of current buyers are first-time policyholders, with early demand strongest in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and parts of the North-East.

Roinet Kavach is built as a multi-insurer digital platform that allows POSPs to generate quotes, compare premiums and issue policies within minutes using a mobile-first interface. The system is optimized to work in low-bandwidth environments, which is critical for rural distribution where connectivity remains inconsistent.

At launch, the platform is integrated with major general insurers including ICICI Lombard, Chola MS, SBI General Insurance and Go Digit, enabling real-time pricing comparison across insurers. The company said the simplified workflow helps agents complete policy issuance in under three minutes, reducing friction for both sellers and customers.

Two-wheelers currently account for the majority of business on the platform, contributing about 75 percent of total policies issued, followed by private cars at around 15 percent and commercial vehicles at roughly 10 percent. This trend reflects the higher penetration of two-wheelers in rural India and the growing awareness of mandatory motor insurance requirements.

For POSPs, the company said the platform also creates a new income opportunity. With transparent commissions, vernacular support and integrated renewal tracking, agents on the network are earning between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000 per month, depending on activity levels.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Mathur, CEO of Roinet Insurance Brokers, said the initiative is aimed at solving the long-standing distribution challenge in motor insurance by giving digital tools to last-mile sellers. He added that expanding insurance access in underserved regions can improve financial resilience while also creating sustainable income opportunities for local agents.

Looking ahead, Roinet said its technology roadmap includes telematics-based risk scoring, usage-based pricing models and insurance products tailored for electric vehicles, which will be introduced in phases as insurer partnerships and regulatory approvals evolve.