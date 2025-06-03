Smoke, cancer and a Rs 9.4 lakh bill: Can insurers deny claims for smoking? Court says this

Can your health insurance claim go up in smoke just because you’re a smoker? Not unless the insurer can prove that your illness was caused because of it—says a consumer court in a quirky but consequential ruling that just might give smokers some breathing room (though not medical advice).

Health insurance companies frequently deny claims associated with smoking or drinking-related conditions, such as liver diseases and lung cancers, citing them as intentional risks. They are concerned about the possibility of numerous claims if the individual persists in these unhealthy habits while managing pre-existing conditions caused by them. This can be perceived as endorsing the individual's self-destructive behavior. Consequently, insurers are discouraged from approving proposals involving such circumstances.

Insurance advisor Nikhil Jha shared the case on X, where it sparked debate. It involved a family of four who took out a Rs 1 crore health insurance policy from a PSU insurer in 2018. The father, a self-declared smoker, paid Rs 69,000 every year in premiums—until life threw a smoke bomb his way.

In April 2023, the father began coughing up blood and experiencing chest pain. Tests confirmed the dreaded diagnosis: lung cancer. The family rushed him to the hospital and applied for a cashless claim. But the insurer promptly stubbed it out, citing the fine print: “Cancer was caused by excessive smoking and drinking. Claims arising out of such behaviour are permanently excluded.”

Left with no choice, the family paid Rs 9.4 lakh out-of-pocket and hoped to get it reimbursed later. But the insurer kept its stance firm—rejecting the cashless claim, reimbursement request, and even two formal grievances. They doubled down, saying the patient smoked 15–20 cigarettes daily for 40 years, which fell under condition 4.8 of the policy related to intoxicants.

Even the insurance ombudsman sided with the insurer, declaring the disease was caused by “excessive drinking.” (Note: there was no such diagnosis.)

But the consumer court was having none of it.

“Cigarettes contain nicotine, which is not a proven intoxicating substance,” the court noted, slamming the insurer for making baseless allegations. It pointed out that there was no medical evidence linking the cancer directly to the smoking habit. Mere assumptions wouldn’t do.

The court ordered the insurer to cough up the full claim with 8% interest within 10 days—and slapped it with a Rs 50,000 penalty for deficient service.

Jha summed up that policies may include smoking-related exclusions, but proving causation is a whole different ballgame. Insurers can’t just wave the “you smoked” flag and walk away. In court, it all comes down to proof, not puff.

The case also throws light on a common misconception among policyholders—that declaring a health condition like smoking automatically invalidates future claims. On the contrary, full disclosure actually strengthens the insured’s position, as courts tend to view transparency favourably. This case serves as a reminder for both insurers and consumers: the fine print matters, but so does fairness.