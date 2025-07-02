Think gym, yoga will save you from heart costs? Here’s how smart insurance can help you

I’ve started focusing on my health with diet and exercise, but I’m worried about the high costs if I ever face a heart condition. How exactly can health insurance protect me against the expensive treatment and hidden costs of heart disease? Are there specific covers I should look for in my policy?

Advice by Akanksha Jain, Head – Products, Digit Insurance

Cardiovascular diseases remain the world’s top killer, claiming nearly 17.9 million lives each year, with many victims under 70.

Despite India’s growing focus on fitness and healthier lifestyles, heart disease still carries massive financial risks.

Medical bills for cardiac treatment can soar into lakhs, straining even well-prepared families.

Yet, smart health insurance plans offer crucial protection, covering hidden costs beyond basic hospitalisation.

Experts say understanding these insurance benefits is essential to safeguard both health and finances from heart disease’s impact.

From pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses to emergency transport and critical illness payouts, policies are becoming more comprehensive.

Innovative covers like daily hospital cash and sum insured refill benefits can make a significant difference during recovery.

Knowing how to choose the right insurance could save you from devastating medical bills while supporting long-term heart health.

According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Over 80% of CVD deaths result from heart attacks and strokes, with a significant one-third of these fatalities striking prematurely in people under the age of 70. The primary behavioural culprits behind heart disease and stroke include an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and the harmful consumption of alcohol. Additionally, air pollution stands out as a crucial environmental risk factor.

Cardiovascular diseases can lead to exorbitant medical expenses, with hospitalisation costs alone fluctuating from a few thousand to many lakhs of rupees based on the specific procedure, the illness's severity, and the hospital's pricing. Despite a noticeable shift in India towards healthier lifestyles, marked by increased gym attendance and a greater focus on nutritious diets, the fundamental necessity of health insurance persists.

Health insurance extends protection to encompass the often-overlooked hidden costs of heart disease. There are various coverages under health insurance that can be utilised during hospitalisation related to heart ailments. Crucially, pre-hospitalisation expenses cover consultations, investigations, and medication incurred leading up to admission, while post-hospitalisation expenses handle follow-up consultations, diagnostics, and medicines after discharge, up to the time period mentioned in the policy document, preventing these cumulative costs from becoming an out-of-pocket drain.

Ambulance cover, whether for road or even emergency air transport, addresses the immediate and critical expense of reaching a medical facility during a cardiac emergency. Beyond these, the Sum Insured Refill Benefit ensures that a catastrophic heart event doesn't deplete all coverage for subsequent, unrelated health needs within the same year, preventing further out-of-pocket spending.

The Daily Hospital Cash Cover provides a crucial allowance for indirect costs like lost income for the patient, or other unbilled expenses incurred during an extended hospital stay. Critically, the Critical Illness Benefit Cover offers a substantial lump sum upon diagnosis of a severe cardiac condition (like myocardial infarction or open chest CABG), providing a vital financial cushion to manage long-term recovery, lifestyle adjustments, and potential income loss.

Furthermore, some insurers also offer wellness benefits and complimentary health check-ups that can proactively help combat costs by promoting early detection and prevention through doctor consultations, diagnostic support, and lifestyle coaching, aiming to avert major cardiac events and their associated financial devastation.

Even benefits like Second Medical Opinion and Domiciliary Hospitalisation can lead to more informed, potentially less costly care decisions and reduce the burden of hospital-centric expenses, collectively offering a robust shield against the wide-ranging and often unforeseen financial consequences of heart disease.