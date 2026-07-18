Third-party vs comprehensive car insurance: What every car owner should know

A lower car insurance premium may appear attractive, but it could come at the cost of significantly lower financial protection. While third-party motor insurance fulfils the legal requirement for driving on Indian roads, it does not cover damage to the insured vehicle, making comprehensive insurance a more suitable choice for many car owners.

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"When buying car insurance, opting only for a basic third-party policy may seem like a budget-friendly choice," said Mayur Kacholiya, Head – Motor Product, Go Digit General Insurance. However, he noted that while third-party insurance is mandatory, "a TP cover does not cover damage to your own vehicle. That's why it is important to buy a comprehensive motor insurance policy."

What is third-party insurance?

Third-party (TP) motor insurance is the minimum insurance cover required under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It protects vehicle owners against legal and financial liabilities arising from injury, death or property damage caused to a third party in an accident involving the insured vehicle.

Since premiums are standardised according to the vehicle's engine capacity, third-party insurance is the most affordable form of motor cover. However, it only addresses liabilities towards others and offers no financial protection for the policyholder's own vehicle.

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For owners of older or low-value vehicles, third-party insurance may appear to be a cost-effective option because it satisfies the legal requirement at the lowest possible premium.

What third-party insurance doesn't cover

The biggest drawback of a third-party policy is that it excludes damage to the insured vehicle itself.

If the vehicle is damaged in an accident, stolen, catches fire or suffers losses due to natural disasters such as floods or cyclones, the repair or replacement costs have to be borne by the owner. This can result in substantial out-of-pocket expenses, particularly for relatively new or expensive vehicles.

How comprehensive insurance adds wider protection

A comprehensive motor insurance policy combines the mandatory third-party cover with Own Damage (OD) protection. Besides covering third-party liabilities, it also protects the insured vehicle against accidents, theft, fire and natural calamities.

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Kacholiya said the real value of comprehensive insurance lies in selecting add-ons that suit an owner's usage pattern and risk exposure.

For example, Zero Depreciation cover reduces depreciation deductions during claim settlement, while Engine and Gearbox Protect can be useful against costly engine-related damage, including water ingress. Return to Invoice cover can also help reduce out-of-pocket expenses by compensating closer to the vehicle's invoice value in the event of theft or total loss, subject to policy terms.

Feature Third-party Insurance Comprehensive Insurance

Legal status Mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 Includes mandatory third-party cover plus additional protection

Third-party injury/death ✔ Covered ✔ Covered

Third-party property damage ✔ Covered ✔ Covered

Own vehicle damage ✘ Not covered ✔ Covered

Theft ✘ Not covered ✔ Covered

Fire & natural calamities ✘ Not covered ✔ Covered

Add-on covers ✘ Not available ✔ Zero Depreciation, Engine Protect, Return to Invoice, etc.

Premium Lower and regulated Depends on IDV, vehicle, location and add-ons

Best suited for Older or low-value vehicles New, financed or high-value vehicles seeking broader protection

The premium for comprehensive insurance depends on several factors, including the vehicle's age, type, location and its Insured Declared Value (IDV)—the maximum amount payable in case of theft or total loss.

Kacholiya cautioned against choosing a lower IDV merely to save on premiums. "Selecting a lower IDV or skipping essential add-ons may reduce the immediate premium but can also leave you underinsured when a major loss occurs," he said.

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Which policy should buyers choose?

Third-party insurance may be suitable for owners of older cars with low resale value or those looking only to comply with the legal requirement. However, comprehensive insurance is generally more appropriate for owners of new, financed or high-value vehicles, where repair or replacement costs can be significant.

Drivers who frequently travel long distances, live in areas prone to floods or other natural disasters, or park their vehicles outdoors may also benefit from the broader protection offered by comprehensive cover.

According to Kacholiya, buyers should avoid selecting a policy solely on the basis of the lowest premium. "The objective should not be to buy the cheapest policy available, but to buy adequate protection at the right price," he said. A comprehensive policy with a realistic IDV and relevant add-ons, he added, can help minimise large out-of-pocket expenses arising from accidents, theft, natural calamities or total loss.