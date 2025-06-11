What health insurance add-ons should one look for that cover maternity and new-born care?

I'm a 28-year-old woman planning to start a family in the next couple of years. What health insurance add-ons should I look for that cover maternity and new-born care?

Reply by: Amarnath Saxena, Chief Technical Officer- Commercial, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance



It’s great that you’re thinking ahead and prioritising your health and financial well-being while planning to start a family. Parenthood brings incredible joy, but it also requires careful planning, especially when ensuring the best healthcare for you and your baby. This is where having the right health insurance makes all the difference. Additionally, it's important to note that maternity coverage and newborn care have a waiting period that generally ranges from 9 months to 3 years, depending on the insurer or the product. This means that after purchasing a health insurance policy, maternity and newborn care expenses will only be covered once this period has passed.

Insurers also offer specialised products tailored for women, providing comprehensive coverage to meet their unique healthcare needs at different stages of life. Securing such a plan early ensures that all waiting periods are covered, allowing you to benefit from the protection when needed.



Choosing the Right Coverage: Built-In vs. Add-Ons



You can obtain maternity and newborn coverage in two ways: by adding these specific benefits to an existing health insurance policy or by opting for a plan that includes them from the start. I recommend opting for a policy with built-in coverage since it saves you the hassle of adding extras later and ensures comprehensive protection from the beginning.



Pre-natal Maternity care



Health insurance policies now offer comprehensive coverage for women's health. Many plans offer holistic wellness coverage, which includes Teleconsultations with doctors and specialists, Community support programs for expecting mothers, Personalised diet and nutrition plans, Mental health and emotional wellness help, and Physical fitness benefits, including gym memberships. These features help ensure that you are in the best possible physical, emotional, and mental shape before embracing motherhood.



Coverage for Delivery



Maternity coverage typically includes prenatal and postnatal expenses related to childbirth. The coverage period can vary from the entire nine-month period from conception to 120 days post-delivery. Both normal and caesarean section deliveries are covered. New age coverage also includes expenses related to surrogacy. If you plan to welcome a child via a surrogate mother, the medical costs for the delivery of the surrogate mother will be taken care of.



Coverage for Baby



A newborn's health is equally important, and many insurance plans cover medical treatments in case of a congenital anomaly. These plans typically extend protection upto 90-120 days, including coverage for vaccination costs, depending on the policy, ensuring comprehensive care during the early stages of life.

In the event of unforeseen challenges, some plans offer educational benefits for the child if the insured mother is diagnosed with a critical illness such as cancer, paralysis, or a heart condition. Additionally, if health issues result in job loss, certain policies provide financial support to ensure the child's education remains unaffected.

Infertility Treatments, Adoption, and Future Family Planning



For individuals facing infertility, certain health insurance policies cover medical procedures designed to assist with managing the condition. Additionally, if you choose to adopt a child, some plans reimburse reasonable expenses associated with the adoption process, offering valuable support on your journey to parenthood.



Advancements in medical technology have made egg freezing (cryopreservation) a viable option for women who wish to delay pregnancy. If you decide to postpone starting a family, you can opt to freeze your eggs for future use when the time feels right. Many health policies cover the medical costs associated with this procedure, ensuring financial assistance as you plan for parenthood on your own terms.



By choosing the right health insurance policy early on, you’re not just preparing for the arrival of your child—you’re safeguarding your health, your finances, and your future as a parent. With comprehensive coverage, you can focus on the joy of starting a family, knowing that both you and your baby are protected every step of the way.

