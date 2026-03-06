Women crypto investors surge 116%; 62% plan to invest within the next year

Women investors are emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s cryptocurrency ecosystem, with a majority planning to increase exposure to digital assets over the next year. According to industry insights, 62% of women surveyed said they plan to invest in cryptocurrencies over the next 6–12 months, signalling rising confidence in the asset class.

The trend comes alongside a broader surge in participation. Data released by crypto exchange CoinDCX shows that the number of women crypto investors in India grew by 116.8% in the latest annual growth cycle, highlighting a structural shift in how women are engaging with digital assets. Women now account for more than 15% of the total investor base, while the gender ratio among investors has improved from 1:7 earlier to 1:6, reflecting gradual progress in financial inclusion.

Industry participants say the increase is not merely about participation but also about the way women are approaching crypto investing. Unlike speculative trading patterns often associated with the sector, women investors tend to adopt research-driven and diversified strategies, typically holding multiple digital assets in their portfolios.

Bitcoin continues to dominate as the primary entry asset for new investors, followed by Ethereum and other major tokens such as Polygon, Solana, Cardano and XRP. On average, women investors hold around four different digital assets, suggesting growing maturity in portfolio construction and risk management.

The geographic spread of participation also reflects a changing investment landscape. While Tier I cities account for about 50% of women investors, more than 40% participation now comes from Tier II and non-metro cities, indicating that digital-first investment platforms are expanding financial access beyond traditional financial centres.

Cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata remain key hubs for women investors, but emerging urban centres including Bhubaneswar, Vadodara and Kochi are seeing rising adoption as awareness and digital access improve.

Industry leaders say this shift represents a broader change in how women engage with financial markets. “Our data clearly shows that women are not merely entering crypto; they are participating with discipline, research-driven conviction and a long-term perspective,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX.

Gupta added that the sharp growth in participation across smaller cities highlights the role of digital platforms and financial literacy initiatives in expanding access to emerging asset classes.

As the crypto market matures globally, the role of women investors could become increasingly influential. Market participants note that women tend to focus on long-term value creation, diversification and disciplined investing, traits that align with the evolving narrative of digital assets as a strategic portfolio allocation rather than a purely speculative trade.

With participation accelerating and awareness improving, analysts say the next phase of India’s crypto adoption may be shaped not just by technology and regulation—but also by the growing influence of women investors across the digital asset ecosystem.