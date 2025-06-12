Zuno launches India’s first car insurance with built-in crash detection, auto claims trigger

Zuno General Insurance has launched a first-of-its-kind innovation in India’s motor insurance space with the introduction of real-time crash detection in its flagship Zuno Smart Drive policy. The new feature, enabled through advanced mobile telematics, transforms traditional motor coverage into an intelligent, proactive safety solution—bridging the gap between technology and emergency response.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The real-time crash detection capability allows the Zuno app to automatically sense accidents and alert the insurer’s support team, triggering instant roadside assistance and claims processing without any manual customer input. This not only accelerates response times but also ensures that policyholders receive help when they need it most—potentially saving lives and reducing post-crash stress.

“With real-time crash detection, we’re taking a decisive leap forward—moving from reactive support to proactive safety,” said Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO of Zuno General Insurance. “Zuno Smart Drive is an insurance that watches out for you, supports you in critical moments, and puts your safety first.”

Zuno Smart Drive already features India’s first built-in ‘Pay How You Drive’ model at no extra cost, rewarding safe drivers with weekly incentives and policy renewal discounts. By tracking behaviours such as speed, braking, and driving consistency, the system encourages safer driving habits and offers personalised insights—directly through the Zuno mobile app. No external hardware is required.

Advertisement

The launch comes at a critical time. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India recorded over 461,000 road accidents in 2022, resulting in more than 168,000 fatalities—an 11.9% rise from the previous year. The need for faster emergency responses and smarter insurance products is more urgent than ever.

With this move, Zuno positions itself as a tech-forward insurer focused on customer-centric innovation, adding another layer of real-time protection to its product offerings. The insurer, formerly known as Edelweiss General Insurance, currently serves over 7 million customers and has a robust digital distribution network.

Zuno’s Smart Drive is not just an insurance policy—it’s a connected safety solution for India’s increasingly mobile population.



