24K Gold rate on Aug 1: Gold prices range from ₹1.47 lakh to ₹1.48 lakh; silver holds near ₹2.35 lakh/kg

The decline came even as crude oil prices corrected sharply. US WTI crude fell nearly 3% to below $81.50 per barrel, while Brent crude slipped over 2.3% below $85 per barrel. Gasoline futures also weakened, although copper and natural gas futures gained around 1%.

Market participants remain focused on the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged this week. While the Fed refrained from raising rates, persistent inflation concerns and rising energy prices have strengthened expectations that policymakers could tighten monetary policy later this year. According to market pricing, there is roughly a 63% probability of a Fed rate hike in September.

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Meanwhile, geopolitical risks continue to underpin demand for safe-haven assets. Fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets following attacks on American assets in the Middle East have heightened uncertainty. However, analysts note that gold has remained under pressure since the escalation of the US-Iran conflict earlier this year, as higher oil prices have fuelled inflation expectations and supported the US dollar, limiting bullion's upside.

Gold rates in Delhi

Retail gold prices in Delhi edged higher on August 1.

Gold Purity Price 24K (1 gram) ₹14,023 22K (1 gram) ₹13,355 24K (10 grams) ₹1,40,230 22K (10 grams) ₹1,33,550

Twenty-four karat gold is generally purchased for investment purposes such as digital gold and bullion, while jewellery is predominantly made from 22-karat gold due to its greater durability.

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Gold prices across major cities (24K, 10 grams)

City Price Chennai ₹1,48,574 Hyderabad ₹1,48,574 Bangalore ₹1,48,431 Kolkata ₹1,48,431 Delhi ₹1,47,931

Gold prices in Delhi have remained firm through July. The highest 24-karat rate during the month touched ₹14,280 per gram, while the lowest stood at ₹13,655 per gram, reflecting an overall upward trend.

Silver prices in Delhi

Silver prices remained unchanged on August 1 at ₹235 per gram, or ₹2,35,000 per kg.

Metric Price 1 gram ₹235 10 grams ₹2,350 100 grams ₹23,500 1 kg ₹2,35,000

Over the past 10 days, silver prices have softened from ₹2,450 per 10 grams recorded on July 23 to ₹2,350 per 10 grams, indicating a modest correction after a sharp rally earlier in the month. Analysts expect bullion prices to remain sensitive to upcoming US inflation data, Federal Reserve commentary, movements in the US dollar and further geopolitical developments in West Asia.

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