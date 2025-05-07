7 money habits that’ll make you rich - not just ‘look’ rich: Expert shares his tips to survive inflation, geopolitical tensions

In a world where headlines scream “Recession fears deepen”, “Markets tumble on global cues”, and “Layoffs hit record highs”, one truth remains constant: those with strong financial habits survive—and often thrive—while others scramble.

Market volatility is no longer a rare event. From inflation shocks to geopolitical tensions and tech sector meltdowns, the financial landscape is shifting faster than ever. Add to that the looming fear of a global recession, and it’s clear that relying solely on a salary is no longer enough. You need a financial foundation that can weather storms.

CA Nitin Kaushik, in a post on X, wrote wealth isn’t built during good times. It’s forged during uncertainty. When the world is panicking, disciplined investors are positioning themselves for long-term gains.

This isn’t about guessing the next hot stock or buying Bitcoin at the dip. It’s about mastering money habits that compound quietly, protect you in downturns, and free you in upswings. Real wealth comes from consistency, not chaos.

Whether you’re worried about job security, shrinking returns, or the cost of living—there’s a roadmap to financial resilience. It doesn’t start with earning more. It starts with using what you earn smarter.

Kaushik shared 7 money mantras to be successful even in volatile times. "Most people hustle for money. But the real flex? Making your money hustle for YOU. Here are 7 no-nonsense steps to become financially unshakeable... Money isn’t just for surviving. It’s for building freedom. Start with these. Your bank balance will thank you," Kaushik wrote on X.

2.… — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) May 7, 2025

Here's an explanation of the money rules:

1. Save 2 months' salary—Minimum

Goal: Break the paycheck-to-paycheck trap.

Why: If you're always one emergency away from chaos, you’re not financially free.

Start with: Automating ₹5,000–₹10,000/month in a liquid or savings account.

2. Build a 3–6 month emergency fund

Goal: Weather job loss, medical crises, or family emergencies without debt.

How: Park it in a high-interest FD, liquid mutual fund, or sweep-in account.

Bonus: Peace of mind is an underrated ROI.

3. Allocate 5–7% for guilt-free spending

Goal: Avoid burnout and impulse splurging.

Tip: Budget for fun. Just don’t YOLO your future.

Buy that gadget or travel—as long as it’s planned, not emotional.

4. Start retirement investing—Now

Goal: Build a ₹1 crore+ corpus without last-minute panic.

How: Start with NPS, EPF, or a simple index fund SIP.

Amount: 5–10% of your salary, invested monthly for 30 years = freedom.

5. Build passive income

Goal: Income while you sleep.

Ideas:

Rent out real estate, camera gear, or vehicles

Create digital products (courses, eBooks)

Dividend stocks, REITs, or bond ladders

Even ₹2,000/month extra compounds big over time.

6. Invest 5–10% monthly

Goal: Beat inflation and build real wealth.

How:

Start SIPs in mutual funds (large-cap, flexi-cap, etc.)

Buy gold (digital or sovereign bonds)

Consider low-cost ETFs or hybrid funds

Even small consistent investing beats one-time big bets.

7. Crush high-interest debt with the 'Snowball'

Goal: Free up cash and reduce stress.

How:

Pay off debts charging 7%+ interest (credit cards, loans) fast

Start with the smallest one → roll over savings to next

Why: Every EMI gone is money back in your pocket.

The next decade will reward those who treat their money like a tool, not a trophy. These seven simple habits won’t just make you “look rich”—they’ll help you build unshakable financial freedom, no matter what the markets throw your way.