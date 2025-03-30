‘$750 billion in just 1 year...’: India’s gold stash fuels massive household wealth gain, beats global central banks

India’s obsession with gold is more than just cultural — it’s economic power cloaked in tradition. From heirloom jewellery to emergency savings, families across the country hold nearly 25,000 tonnes of gold, making Indian households the largest private owners of gold in the world. This treasure trove isn't just ornamental — it’s a strategic shield, offering financial security and a sense of empowerment, particularly for women. And as gold prices soar, that legacy is rapidly compounding into real wealth.

Underscoring this national affinity for gold, a SEBI-registered research analyst recently highlighted an eye-opening figure: “Indian households probably seen a $750 billion wealth increase in just 1 year only via gold.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the analyst detailed how India’s private gold stash, estimated at 25,000 tonnes, exceeds the combined gold reserves of the world’s top 10 central banks—including the US, Germany, China, and even the Reserve Bank of India.

Gold Holdings of Indian Households: Quantity: Indian households are estimated to possess approximately 25,000 tonnes of gold.

Comparison with Central Banks: This amount surpasses the combined gold reserves of the world's top 10 central banks, including those of the U.S., Germany,… — A K Mandhan (@A_K_Mandhan) March 30, 2025

At gold's record price of ₹75,549 per 10 grams in September 2024, that stash equates to approximately ₹188.9 lakh crore, a valuation that edges close to ₹220 lakh crore.

“The price surge has been massive,” the analyst noted. “In FY25, gold prices jumped by 35%, from ₹68,420 in April 2024 to ₹92,150 per 10 grams by March 2025.”

This sharp rise translated into tangible gains: a $400 billion wealth bump in just nine months, and an estimated $750 billion over the full year — all credited to gold alone.

For Indian families, gold has long served as a hedge against inflation, currency shifts, and economic turmoil. It’s central to celebrations, especially in rural areas where it often substitutes formal banking systems.

Despite its effect on the trade deficit, gold’s role in household portfolios remains unshaken. While India ranks as the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, the country’s central bank is also expanding its reserves, mirroring a global trend where central banks turn to gold as a financial anchor.

This massive accumulation underscores a truth India has always known: in uncertain times, gold isn’t just tradition it’s trust.