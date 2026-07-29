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8.5% FD vs 7% FD: How much extra can senior citizens earn on ₹10 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹1 crore?

8.5% FD vs 7% FD: How much extra can senior citizens earn on ₹10 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹1 crore?

A difference of just 1.5 percentage points in fixed deposit interest rates can significantly boost a senior citizen's retirement income. Here's how much extra you can earn on ₹10 lakh, ₹25 lakh and ₹1 crore by choosing an 8.5% FD over a 7% one.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 5:10 AM IST
8.5% FD vs 7% FD: How much extra can senior citizens earn on ₹10 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹1 crore?As per latest fixed deposit rates, the highest interest rates are generally available on deposits with maturities between 24 and 36 months, rather than the traditional five-year tax-saving FD.

Senior citizens looking to invest in fixed deposits (FDs) may be leaving a significant amount of money on the table if they stick to their existing bank without comparing interest rates. While most large public and private sector banks currently offer senior citizen FD rates of around 7%, several small finance banks (SFBs) are paying up to 8.5% on select deposit tenures.

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That 1.5 percentage point difference may appear small, but over larger deposits, it can translate into lakhs of rupees in additional interest.

According to Paisabazaar data as of July 15, 2026, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offer the highest senior citizen FD rate of 8.5%, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank at 8.3%. ESAF, Suryoday and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer 8.25%, while DCB Bank is the only private sector bank currently offering 8%.

In comparison, most large lenders offer substantially lower returns. SBI pays 7.05%, HDFC Bank 7%, ICICI Bank 7.10%, Axis Bank 7.25%, while the highest rate among PSU banks is 7.45% from Bank of India.

MUST READ: AU Small Finance Bank hikes FCNR(B), NRE FD rates; here's what NRIs need to know

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    How much difference does 1.5% make?

    The table below compares annual interest earnings at 7% and 8.5%. (Simple annual interest before tax.)

    FD Amount Interest @ 7% Interest @ 8.5%  Extra Income Every Year
    ₹10 lakh ₹70,000 ₹85,000 ₹15,000
    ₹25 lakh ₹1,75,000 ₹2,12,500 ₹37,500
    ₹50 lakh ₹3,50,000 ₹4,25,000 ₹75,000
    ₹1 crore ₹7,00,000 ₹8,50,000 ₹1,50,000

    For retirees who rely on FDs to supplement their monthly income, the difference is meaningful. A ₹1 crore deposit at 7% generates about ₹58,300 a month before tax. At 8.5%, the same investment earns nearly ₹70,800 a month, translating into an additional ₹12,500 every month.

    MUST READ: Looking for higher FD returns? Here's how HDFC Bank and Axis Bank compare in July 2026

    Banks offering the highest senior citizen FD rates

    Bank     Highest Senior Citizen FD Rate
    Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.50%
    Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.50%
    Jana Small Finance Bank 8.30%
    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.30%
    ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.25%
    Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25%
    Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.25%
    DCB Bank 8.00%
    Bandhan Bank 7.95%

    The best rates aren't on five-year FDs

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    Interestingly, the highest interest rates are generally available on deposits with maturities between 24 and 36 months, rather than the traditional five-year tax-saving FD.

    For example, Equitas SFB offers 8.5% on a three-year-one-day deposit, Jana SFB offers 8.3% on deposits above two years and up to three years, while Shivalik SFB pays 8.5% on deposits between 23 and 27 months.

    ALSO READ: Corporate FDs offer up to 9.1% interest: Should you choose them over bank fixed deposits?

    Should you simply choose the highest rate?

    Not necessarily.

    Financial planners advise senior citizens to evaluate more than just the headline interest rate. Factors such as the bank's financial strength, liquidity needs, premature withdrawal rules and deposit insurance should also influence the decision.

    Deposits with small finance banks are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) for up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, including both principal and accrued interest. The same insurance limit applies to commercial banks as well. Investors with larger sums may consider spreading deposits across multiple banks to remain within the insurance limit.

    MUST SEE: Special FD schemes in focus: How Bank of Baroda's 444-day deposit compares with SBI, PNB offerings

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    Fixed deposits continue to offer safety, predictable income and capital protection, making them an important component of retirement planning. However, with inflation continuing to erode purchasing power, financial advisers recommend using FDs as part of a diversified portfolio rather than relying on them exclusively for long-term wealth creation.

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Business Today Desk
    Business Today Desk

    Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026 5:10 AM IST
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