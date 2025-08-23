After gaming ban, Dream11 parent launches ‘Dream Money’ app for Gold, fixed deposits

Dream Sports, the parent company of India’s leading fantasy sports platform Dream11, has begun testing a new personal finance application named Dream Money, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The app is designed to help users manage their finances by investing in gold and fixed deposits while also tracking daily expenses. This move marks a significant diversification for the company as it seeks new revenue streams following major regulatory changes in India’s online gaming industry.

The development comes shortly after Dream11 announced that it would stop all paid contests on its fantasy sports platform, pivoting entirely to free-to-play social games. This shift aligns with the Promotion & Regulation of Online Gaming Law, 2025, which recently received Presidential approval. The new legislation prohibits online games that require real money deposits with the aim of winning more money, a move intended to curb gambling-related risks and protect users from potential fraud.

Through Dream Money, users can invest in digital gold or set up a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with contributions as low as Rs 10, either daily or monthly. To facilitate this, Dream Sports has partnered with Augmont, a digital gold trading platform. Additionally, the app allows users to invest in fixed deposits starting from Rs 1,000 without the need for a bank account. These funds can be withdrawn at any time, providing flexibility and ease of access for users looking to grow their savings safely.

The transition of Dream11 away from paid contests was formally announced following the passing of the online gaming law. On Friday, Dream11 stated that it had ceased all paid games and transformed into a free-to-play online social gaming platform. The company emphasized its commitment to operating within legal frameworks, noting its long-standing reputation as a law-abiding entity. Dream11 highlighted that its fantasy sports operations were still less than 1% of the size of the U.S. fantasy sports market, underscoring the relatively small scale of its paid gaming activities.

In an official statement, Dream11 reflected on its 18-year journey as a Sports Tech company, noting that its fantasy sports product was a key element in its mission to “Make Sports Better” for India. The company expressed pride in building the largest fantasy sports platform in the world and reiterated its support for the government’s vision of making India a global sporting superpower. Dream11 also showcased its broader portfolio, including ventures like FanCode, DreamSetGo, Dream Game Studios, and the Dream Sports Foundation, which it said would continue to drive its vision and contribute to India’s sports ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, calling it a landmark move to balance innovation in gaming with social responsibility. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi noted that the legislation would encourage e-sports and online social games while protecting society from the harmful effects of online money gaming.

With Dream Money, Dream Sports is clearly signaling its intent to diversify into the financial technology space while continuing to adapt to regulatory changes in online gaming. The app not only provides users with accessible investment options but also demonstrates the company’s resilience and ability to pivot its business model in response to India’s evolving legal landscape. This next phase of Dream Sports’ journey could establish it as a significant player not just in fantasy sports but also in personal finance and digital investing.