AI, anxiety and assets: How rising risks are reshaping India’s money priorities in 2026

India’s financial priorities are not rising sharply this year — but they are not falling either. The BankBazaar Aspiration Index 2025–26 shows the All-India Aspiration Index at 85.5, unchanged from last year. It is the first time in eight years that the score has not increased.

However, this pause does not mean Indians have stopped aspiring. Instead, it signals a shift in mindset. With job uncertainty, rising living costs, and the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), salaried professionals aged 22–45 are focusing more on financial stability and security rather than aggressive growth or luxury goals.

Health is the biggest priority

Health continues to rank as the top priority for Indians, ahead of wealth, relationships, personal growth, and fame. Within this category, mental health stands out as the most important goal.

At the same time, mental well-being also shows the largest gap between importance and preparedness. Many people recognise that stress, anxiety, and burnout are increasing — driven by heavy workloads, career pressure, and AI-related job concerns. Yet they feel underprepared to improve their mental health.

In simple terms, Indians know health matters most, but they are struggling to act on it consistently.

Securing children’s future and owning a home

After health, the next key priorities are:

Saving and investing for children’s education

Buying a house

These goals clearly show a focus on family and long-term stability. Education remains a top financial commitment for parents, reflecting the belief that children’s success depends heavily on quality education.

Homeownership has made a strong comeback as a major aspiration. Compared to previous years, goals like foreign travel and early retirement have become less important. Instead of spending on experiences, people are choosing assets that provide security.

In uncertain economic conditions, owning a house is seen as a dependable foundation.

Women and challenges

The report highlights a widening gap between aspirations and financial readiness among women. Women consistently report higher ambitions, especially around health and children’s education.

However, they also show a larger gap between what they want to achieve and how prepared they feel financially. This suggests that while women are highly driven, financial constraints and income challenges may limit progress.

As AI reshapes careers and income patterns, ensuring equal opportunities will be critical in narrowing this gap.

AI: Opportunity and caution

AI is playing an increasingly important role in shaping incomes and financial decisions.

Around 42% of respondents say AI helped them gain better job opportunities or higher income.

Nearly 29% say it improved their money management or investment decisions.

At the same time, risks remain real:

About 12% report job or income loss due to AI.

Around 8% experienced financial losses from over-relying on AI tools.

Overall, most Indians see AI as a helpful assistant — not a replacement for human judgment, especially in major financial decisions.

Metro and non-metro gap narrows

Aspirations in metro and non-metro cities are now almost at similar levels. Non-metro India is catching up quickly, driven by stronger entrepreneurial ambitions and growing financial awareness.

A shift from growth to stability

The overall message is clear. Indians are not lowering their ambitions — they are redefining them.

Today’s priorities revolve around:

Good mental and physical health

Securing children’s education

Owning a home

Stable income

Careful use of technology

Rather than chasing rapid wealth or luxury lifestyles, Indians are choosing financial resilience, family security, and steady progress. In today’s AI-driven and uncertain environment, strength and stability matter more than speed.